101 Summer Dresses So Cute You’ll Be Tempted to Wear Them Every Day

Scroll To See More Images

As far as we’re concerned, it’s never too early to start shopping summer dresses. Sure, the downers among us will remind us that summer doesn’t officially strike until the summer solstice (which won’t be here until June 21). But when the temperatures are this hot, the sun is this shiny and the days are this long, who really needs technicality, anyway? We’re manifesting summer in every way we can, which, of course, means whipping out our favorite summer pieces—and stocking up on a handful of new ones, too.

We’ve been eyeing all the chic summer dresses on offer since retailers started listing spring wares on sale in mid-April. (We get that this timeline is a little wonky. Spring only officially started at the end of March—how could spring dresses already be on sale weeks later?! But Retailer Spring kicked off in February, meaning it’s coming to a close now. A bummer, we know, but that means Retailer Summer is starting to rev up—which is a beautiful, beautiful thing for us all.) We cherished the pastels, ginghams and florals that came our way in March and April—almost as much as we cherished the opportunities to score them at discounts shortly thereafter.

But we’d be lying if we said we were anything but ready to move on to the next phase of warm weather—and warm-weather fashion. We want to up the vibrance of our palettes, shorten the hemlines of our skirts and embrace even lighter-weight fabrics. Like we said, we’re manifesting summer in every way we can. And hell yes that means stocking up on every summer dress that catches our eye.

1. Greta Tiered Ruffle Mock-Neck Maxi Dress, $79 at Urban Outfitters

A maxi that’s structured enough to take you to the office—and low-key enough to take you to the park afterward.

2. Lula Henley Midi Dress, $60 at Free People

A more form-fitting take on the classic T-shirt dress.

3. Donatella Crinkle Tiered Ruffle Wrap Dress, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Because gingham isn’t (and shouldn’t be) exclusively reserved for spring.

4. Summer of Love Kimono, $398 at Free People

Of course, 2019’s tie-dye trend is extending well into summer.

5. Knit Tie-Dye Dress, $69.90 at Zara

This dress looks so comfy we’re tempted to live in it.

6. Striped Textured Weave Dress, $39.90 at Zara

Sure to play well with all your favorite statement jewelry.

7. Selita Dress, $398 at Free People

This little number just jumped to the top of our wedding guest dress wishlist.

8. Out from Under Daily Muse Floral Mesh Slip Dress, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Not your average floral dress.

9. Premium Slip Dress, $39.90 at Zara

The endlessly trendy slip dress, rendered in a summer-friendly palette.

10. Tied Polka Dot Dress, $49.90 at Zara

A mod polka dot dress, made for 2019.

11. Walk This Way Midi Dress, $78 at Free People

The cutouts on this midi add just enough subtle sex appeal to make it a date night favorite.

12. Tila Dress, $775 at Free People

This dress costs a small fortune, but it’s so wedding guest-perfect it’s basically an investment piece.

13. Tie-Dye Dress, $29.90 at Zara

An edgier take on the tie-dye trend.

14. Zoe Abstract Print Tie-Back Midi Dress, $89 at Urban Outfitters

The kind of thing you hope to dig out of a dusty thrift shop bin.

15. Ribbed Dress with Buttons, $19.90 at Zara

Sophisticated enough for work—sleek enough for cocktail hour.

16. Only Everything Midi Dress, $495 at Free People

Who knew a floral dress could skew this sexy?

17. Button-Through Rib Mini Dress, $35 at ASOS

A perfect go-to for basically any summer activity imaginable.

18. Perseverance London Elysian Day Wrap Maxi Dress, $545 at Urban Outfitters

Fit for weddings, summer parties and date nights, alike.

19. Dress with Pockets and Slits, $39.90 at Zara

Couldn’t your work wardrobe use a little saturation?

20. Slip Dress, $49.90 at Zara

The vibrant slip dress promises to pervade this summer—and we’re very, very here for it.

21. Sacred Hawk Sheer Oversized Midi Dress, $79 at ASOS

Because sheer textiles are having a moment—and this summer-friendly shade is too cute to pass up.

22. Stradivarius Tie-Dye Slip Cami Dress, $50.50 at ASOS

A slip dress that feels anything but average.

23. Fiesta Floral Dress, $119.95 at Free People

Nod to the ’60s—while staying cozy AF.

24. Cactus Rose Tie-Back Slip Dress, $69 at Urban Outfitters

A delightfully textured, party-worthy piece.

25. Palm Print Bowler Dress, $95 at Topshop

Just the thing your work wardrobe needs.

26. C/Meo Collective So Settled Slip Dress, $222 at ASOS

Because of course animal prints can work in the summertime.

27. Just Female Hilda Orange Print Midi Dress, $175 at Urban Outfitters

Fruit prints trickled into the zeitgeist last summer, and they’re still going strong this year, too.

28. Long Dress, $728 at Free People

For the shopper who can’t bear the thought of bidding adieus to knits just yet.

29. What I Want Mini, $78 at Free People

Simple, but veritably head-turning just the same.

30. Mini Tie-Dye Hoodie Sweat Dress, $51 at ASOS

The phrase “tie-dye hoodie sweat dress” sounds so wrong—but it’s clearly so, so right.

31. Picnic in the Park Crinkle Tie-Front Midi Dress, $69 at Urban Outfitters

The tie-front top isn’t going anywhere this summer.

32. Mad Maxi Slip Dress, $248 at Free People

A maxi comfy enough to live in—and verastile enough to wear anywhere.

33. Johnson Tie-Back Mini Tank Dress, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Worthy of the ’90s—and now.

34. Under the Moon Light Patchwork Maxi Dress, $168 at Free People

A stunning piece to add to your wedding guest rotation.

35. WRAY Claire Sheer Ruffle Midi Dress, $395 at Urban Outfitters

This season’s sheer clothing trend is all kinds of dreamy.

36. Colluson Floral Cami Dress, $32 at ASOS

The slip dress met the floral sundress—and it was a match made in sartorial heaven.

37. Beach Day Maxi Dress, $98 at Free People

A touch of tie-dye—fit for the fan of subtlety.

38. Fringed Dress, $29.90 at Zara

A summer dress crafted for the fan of all-black-everything.

39. My Long Time Love Maxi Dress, $118 at Free People

Another go-to for every wedding on your calendar—and every party, dinner and date night, too.

40. Boutique Zebra Tiered Silk Dress, $320 at Topshop

Zebra is an endlessly underrated animal print, and this dress is basically a blank canvas for seriously maximalist accessorizing.

41. Motel Maxine Flocked Animal Print Midi Slip Dress, $74 at Urban Outfitters

An aughts-inspired piece that feels more than reasonable in 2019.

42. Roeqiya Garden Princess Caftan, $138 at Anthropologie

Because everyone’s better off with at least one caftan in their closet.

43. Buttoned Oversized Shirtdress, $29.90 at Zara

A summer dress that’s as fashion-forward as it is office-appropriate.

44. Belted Tie-Dye Dress, $49.90 at Zara

A veritably chic take on tie-dye.

45. Rita Row Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress, $199 at Urban Outfitters

Not your average off-the-shoulder summer dress.

46. Lioness Love Lane Strapless Ruched Mini Dress, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Ruching is having a moment—and this chic AF dress explains why.

47. Gretta Dress, $435 at Free People

A puff-sleeve sundress that defies puff-sleeve sundress expectations.

48. C/Meo Collective Elate Long-Sleeve Mini Dress, $237 at ASOS

A mini that’ll look as good at brunch as it will at your next BBQ.

49. Jordan Ribbed One-Shoulder Mini Dress, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Because you need something to wear out.

50. Uma Eyelet Ruffle Maxi Dress, $129 at Urban Outfitters

A summer dress for the shopper who’s still clinging to spring.

51. Pleated Dress, $59.90 at Zara

Hard to go wrong with a pink this pretty.

52. Evonna Dress, $348 at Free People

An iteration of the near-endless snake print trend that feels genuinely fresh.

53. Like It or Dot Polka-Dot Cut-Out Dress, $25 at Nasty Gal

A polka dot dress that could probably take you anywhere this summer.

54. Stranger in Paradise Jacquard Dress, $541 at Free People

A jacquard beauty fit for weddings—and statement-making day-to-day wear.

55. BDG Matilda Denim Button-Down Babydoll Midi Dress, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Denim dresses are always a good idea.

56. Rodeo Mini Dress, $50 at Free People

A sleek addition to any night-out wardrobe.

57. Cut-Out Knit Dress, $39.90 at Zara

A summer-friendly way to keep knits on the menu.

58. Print Dress, $69.90 at Zara

Sure to turn heads—and make it past your office dress code.

59. Coronado Maxi Dress, $98 at Free People

The only thing you’ll want to wear while running weekend errands from now on.

60. Semi-Sheer Embroidered Tunic, $89.90 at Zara

Yet another stunning sheer summer dress—because like we said, they’re here to pervade our lives (and render them more delightful).

61. Glamorous Polka-Dot Midi Dress, $90 at Topshop

A classic, no matter the decade.

62. Summer in Italy Off-the-Shoulder Mini Dress, $69 at Urban Outfitters

It’s hard to imagine new takes on the off-the-shoulder, puff-sleeve mini dress trend—and yet, here we are.

63. Ava Polka-Dot Cowl-Neck Slip Dress, $69 at Urban Outfitters

A slip dress that feels more fun than straightforwardly sleek.

64. Floral Print Dress, $29.90 at Zara

Flowy pieces are the chicest antidote to humidity.

65. Anais Mixed Print Dress, $398 at Free People

Patchwork is happening—and this dress offers a slightly minimalist way into the trend.

66. The Rosabel Maxi Dress, $279 at Free People

Get creative and find ways to wear this on the daily—we dare you.

67. Carmen Linen One-Shoulder Ruffle Midi Dress, $49 at Urban Outfitters

A simple silhouette in a stunning shade.

68. Long Printed Dress, $69.90 at Zara

Leave it to Zara to make paisley cool again.

69. Andi Dress, $327 at Free People

A shift dress with just enough detail to keep things interesting.

70. Natasha Limited Edition White Dress, $450 at Free People

A dress that’ll render you a beach goddess, even if you’re nowhere near the beach.

71. Stealing Kisses Midi Dress, $108 at Free People

A very summer dress in a very fall palette in a very spring print. Is there anything this midi can’t do?

72. Margarete Mixed Print Asymmetrical Maxi Dress, $89 at Urban Outfitters

These solidly neutral takes on patchwork are giving us life.

73. Contrasting Faux Suede Dress, $29.90 at Zara

Another workday favorite.

74. Metallic Thread Printed Dress, $69.90 at Zara

Enough crochet detailing to keep things on-trend, without skewing too terribly beachy.

75. Satin Frill Midi Dress, $30 at Nasty Gal

There are enough wedding-worthy dresses on offer to outfit an entire guest list.

76. Stradivarius Tie-Dye Square-Neck Cami Dress, $50.50 at ASOS

Tie-dye, done the dip-dye way.

77. Strange Magic Kimono, $345 at Free People

A dress that doubles as a truly magnificent cardigan.

78. Salem Sheer Puff-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $99 at Urban Outfitters

The kind of thing Dorothy might wear if The Wizard of Oz were set in 2019.

79. Basic Dress, $17.99 at Zara

Worth having in your closet.

80. Your Type Mini Dress, $98 at Free People

A puff-sleeve mini dress that feels distinctly edgy.

81. Urban Renewal Remnants Linen Tie-Shoulder Mini Dress, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Lightweight enough to withstand even the most humid of days.

82. Do Tail Leopard Midi Dress, $30 at Nasty Gal

Because animal prints and slip dresses were practically begging to be combined.

83. Camilla Shirtdress, $70 at Free People

All the versatility of a shirtdress, all the comfort of a T-shirt.

84. Moonshine Midi Dress, $148 at Free People

A floral midi that feels just tropical enough.

85. Sequin Dress, $69.90 at Zara

Of course, summer sequins are a thing.

86. Pleated Floral Print Dress, $69.90 at Zara

Summer doesn’t mean bidding adieu to spring florals entirely.

87. The East Order Jean Bow Mini Dress, $169 at Urban Outfitters

The bow-line straps are so cute we low-key can’t stop staring.

88. Show Stopper Midi Dress, $128 at Free People

Straight out of the 2000s—and into your summer wardrobe.

89. Wrinkled Dress, $49.90 at Zara

A shirtdress crafted for the iron-averse.

90. Be-leaf in Yourself Floral Maxi Dress, $25 at Nasty Gal

All kinds of pretty.

91. Lavish Alice Sequin Embellished Mini Dress, $151 at ASOS

What? You need something to wear to all those parties you’re invited to.

92. Mixed Emotions Mini Dress, $148 at Free People

Fit for romantic beachside dinners—or romantic not-so-beachside dinners.

93. Long Knit Sweater, $49.90 at Zara

Zara calls this a sweater, but it’s pretty clearly a dress to us.

94. Sparkly Textured Knit Tunic, $39.90 at Zara

This year’s crochet trend is really just an excuse to sport the naked dresses celebs have worn on the red carpet for decades. Take advantage.

95. Taylor Glitter-Strap Midi Dress, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Sparkles, asymmetrical necklines and high-cut slits really do go a long way.

96. Austin Floral Print Angel-Sleeve Mini Dress, $68 at Topshop

A print that feels patchwork-inspired, without actually being quilted.

97. Vintage Overdyed Jumper Dress, $49 at Urban Outfitters

People will think you stole this straight out of your mom’s closet—and don’t worry, we won’t share your secret.

98. Warehouse Mixed Animal Print Midi Slip Dress, $89 at ASOS

Because two animal prints are definitely better than one.

99. Avalon Linen Button-Front Mini Dress, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Cozy enough to sleep in.

100. Gathered Cape Dress, $69.90 at Zara

A no-fail silhouette, rendered in a no-fail color. Remind us why you don’t already own this one?

101. Nouveau Mini Dress, $168 at Free People

High-neck ’60s-inspired minis are everywhere—and we couldn’t be more ready to stock up.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.