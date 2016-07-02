StyleCaster
37 Fresh Ways to Style Denim During Summer

37 Fresh Ways to Style Denim During Summer

Some fashion items are best stored during summer—no matter how hard I try, my chunky, high-heeled black ankle boots look ridiculous beyond Memorial Day. However, denim is a chameleon with the power to transcend any season with just the addition (or subtraction) of a few strategically picked styling partners.

So today, with the weather bordering on sweltering, click through the slideshow and make a mental note (or screenshot!) of some killer new ways to style your jean shorts, dresses, and tops all throughout summer. We’ve found 37 cute outfits just waiting for you to copy.

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Chronicles of Her

Photo: Viva Luxury Blog

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Class Is Internal

Photo: Le Fashion

Photo: Viva Luxury Blog

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Harper and Harley

Photo: Le Fashion

Photo: Harper and Harley

Photo: Viva Luxury Blog

Photo: Chronicles of Her

Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Asia Typek
Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Viva Luxury Blog

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Harper and Harley

Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Viva Luxury Blog

Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree

