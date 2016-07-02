37 Fresh Ways to Style Denim During Summer

Some fashion items are best stored during summer—no matter how hard I try, my chunky, high-heeled black ankle boots look ridiculous beyond Memorial Day. However, denim is a chameleon with the power to transcend any season with just the addition (or subtraction) of a few strategically picked styling partners.

So today, with the weather bordering on sweltering, click through the slideshow and make a mental note (or screenshot!) of some killer new ways to style your jean shorts, dresses, and tops all throughout summer. We’ve found 37 cute outfits just waiting for you to copy.