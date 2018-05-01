StyleCaster
43 Practical, Yet Stylish Summer Concert and Festival Outfits

Summer Concert Outfit Ideas
Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella

One of the best things about summer? Live music! Wait, better yet: Live music—outdoors!

Whether you’re headed to a weekend-long festival, an outdoor show, or to see your favorite musician during a big international tour, it’s a given that you’ll want to look cool while still remaining comfortable and practical. With that in mind, summer concert outfit ideas are in order.

MORE: 50 Best Bikini Bodies on Instagram to Get You Inspired for Summer

First, let’s talk about footwear: Summer concerts—especially outdoor shows—call for trading in the stilettos for a cute pair of flats, sneakers, ankle booties, or sandals. After all, you’ll be standing up for hours (and likely dancing), so why even give your feet the option to ache?

Next: layering. Because temperatures at outdoor concerts and festivals range from humid and hot to downright chilly, and indoor arenas can get crazy-sweaty, we recommend throwing on a few layers to get you through the day. Bonus points if your jacket or sweatshirt can be tied around your waist—because, yes, this is still a trend.

MORE: How to Use Layers to Wear Summer Dresses In Cooler Weather

And as for bags? Keep things hangs-free, and opt for a backpack (on the smaller end because you don’t want to upset concert-goers who might get smacked around with it as you dance your heart out) or a small cross-body bag. Trust us: The less stuff you lug, the more fun you’ll have.

We’ve rounded up 43 foolproof street-style outfits from which to glean inspiration.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2014.

1 of 44
STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Thrifts and Threads

Photo: Thrifts and Threads

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | Rouge Apker Coachella 2018
Photo: Christian Vierig/GC Images
STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | Woman wearing yellow kimono Coachella 2018
Photo: Christian Vierig/GC Images
STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via The Chriselle Factor

Photo: The Chriselle Factor

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Song of Style

Photo: Song of Style

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Hello Darling Blog

Photo: Hello Darling Blog

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via The Blonde Salad

Photo: The Blonde Salad

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Curvy Girl Chic

Photo: Curvy Girl Chic

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Catcher in the Style

Photo: Catcher in the Style

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Wear I Am

Photo: Wear I Am

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Elsa Ekman

Photo: Elsa Ekman

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via NRC

Photo: NRC

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Camila Coelho

Photo: Camila Coelho

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Late Afternoon

Photo: Late Afternoon

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Aleali May

Photo: Aleali May

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via dariadaria

Photo: dariadaria

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Dulceida

Photo: Dulceida

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via lana Ruas

Photo: Alana Ruas

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Gabi Fresh

Photo: Gabi Fresh

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Thrifts and Threads

Photo: Thrifts and Threads

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Grey Layers

Photo: Grey Layers

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via I Want You to Know

Photo: I Want You to Know

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Zanita

Photo: Zanita

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via The Fashion Philosophy

Photo: The Fashion Philosophy

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Stylishly Me

Photo: Stylishly Me

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Fashion Me Now

Photo: Fashion Me Now

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Life with Me

Photo: Life with Me

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Lovely Pepa

Photo: Lovely Pepa

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via The Spicy Stiletto

Photo: The Spicy Stiletto

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Atlantic-Pacific

Photo: Atlantic-Pacific

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Trop Rouge

Photo: Trop Rouge

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Seams for a Desire

Photo: Seams for a Desire

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | Alexa Reynen at Coachella 2018
Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

 

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Frambroise Fashion

Photo: Frambroise Fashion

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Fashion Me Now

Photo: Fashion Me Now

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via We Wore What

Photo: We Wore What

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | via Bare Bones

Photo: Bare Bones

Photo: claudiasulewski/Instagram
STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | Coachella 2018 Street Style
Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella
STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | Via Eat. Sleep. Wear.

Photo: Eat. Sleep. Wear.

STYLECASTER | Summer Concert Outfit Ideas | Jean Overalls via Could I Have That

Photo: Could I Have That

