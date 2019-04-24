Summer 2019 Color Trends and 27 Ways to Shop Them

Scroll To See More Images

Summer is just around the corner (if you can believe it), and I’m slowly attempting to get my wardrobe ready for the change in season. We’re really just getting deep into spring, but the fashion world works ahead of Mother Nature, it seems. After talking to fashion experts—Lisa Lam from Zara and a Free People Representative, we’ve already got the scoop on the summer 2019 color trends you’re going to see everywhere. Knowing what to expect a little early is a great way to go ahead and stock your closets with all the summer-ready clothes you’ll want next season. When summer hits, you’ll be ready to walk out into the sun already on-trend.

This summer, there are two colors that will soar above the rest: pink and beige. Not only do these two colors look great separately, they’re even cuter (and more powerful) when paired together. While beige is pretty self-explanatory, and really only comes in one main shade, it won’t be difficult to keep your beige clothes on-trend. Hell, you probably even own some already—ready to pair with new and fun summer looks. The pink is where you’ll really want to pay attention. Summer 2019 brings a pink clothing and accessories trend that’s a little more specific. You’ll see less saturated pinks (unless we’re talking neon—another summer 2019 trend) and more light, peachy, dusty, rose pinks. Think light and airy or desert-inspired when you think of summer 2019 pink.

To help get you started on your super on-trend summer 2019 wardrobe, I’ve rounded up 27 chic ways you can rock this year’s summer colors. Prepare to see these colors everywhere—including, hopefully, your own closet. Luckily, pink and beige are super accessible, so you can find the on-trend colors in myriad prices, sizes and styles. Whatever you want to wear, you’re sure to find it in the summer 2019 colors.

1. Stradivarius Square Neck Top, $20 at ASOS

A basic beige top you can pair with anything this summer.

2. Belted Wrap Jumpsuit, $69.90 at Zara

Obsessed with the deep-V on this jumpsuit.

3. Pretty Sweet Sweats, $88 at Free People

Stay on-trend even while wearing sweats.

4. Out From Under Jojo Thermal Top, $34-$44 at Urban Outfitters

The kind of Sunday morning top you need in your life.

5. UO Sheer Square Neck Midi Dress, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Pair this feminine frock with some combat books for a cool contrast.

6. Slit Sleeve Top with Bow, $39.95 at Eloquii

Perfect for staying on-trend at the office.

7. Field Pants, $428 at Free People

Have a cool utility moment.

8. Round Rope Crossbody Bag, $39.90 at Zara

This bag is honestly just a must-have for summer.

9. Perfect Vintage Tee, $38 at Reformation

On-trend tie-dye in on-trend colors? Sign us up.

10. Fashion Union Shirt Dress, $51 at ASOS

Yet another mix of trends: beige and animal print.

11. Draped Front Dress, $59.95 at Eloquii

The perfect pretty pink dress for any occasion.

12. Belted Knit Dress, $49.90 at Zara

You can dress this up or down, and still look chic and on-trend.

13. Pull&Bear Rafia Sandals, $48 at ASOS

Match your straw bag to your shoes!

14. We the Free Color of the Valley Buttondown, $108 at Free People

A good button-down is a must-have for every wardrobe.

15. Slingback Canvas Espadrilles, $69.90 at Zara

I love all the little details on these shoes.

16. Island Retreat Dress, $88 at Free People

Keep it effortlessly cool in this loose dress.

17. Double Breasted Linen Blazer, $149 at Addition Elle

Keep your suits on-trend with this cool beige blazer.

18. Stradivarius STR Utility Pants, $40.50 at ASOS

Don’t forget: Cargo pants are cool again.

19. Oversized Belted Jacket, $169 at Zara

An oversized blazer in on-trend beige is just what your closet needs.

20. Junarose Floral Wrap Jumpsuit, $72 at ASOS

Have your spring florals and keep them on-trend, too.

21. Lace Insert Maxi Dress, $87 at ASOS

Slits for days.

22. Double Breasted Buttoned Blazer, $129 at Zara

Who needs a tailored look when you can go cool and slouchy?

23. Pro-Keds Royal Lo Sneaker, $60 at Urban Outfitters

Your favorite sneaker in summer 2019 colors.

24. Basic V-Neck Shirt, $9.90 at Zara

Update your v-neck tee stash with some that are in summer 2019 colors.

25. Baby Blue Eyelet Cami, $58 at Free People

I love this peasant crop top vibe.

26. Pink Utility Jacket, $89 at Addition Elle

Pink utility (which is a huge trend for summer 2019) jacket? Uh, yes please.

27. Simonett Obrer Belted Jumpsuit, $173 at Urban Outfitters

This jumpsuit is in on-trend beige and has statement sleeves. I’ll take 20.

