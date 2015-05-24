20 Fabulous Summer Cocktails With Three Ingredients or Less

With the craft cocktail boom in full swing, bartenders are getting increasingly outlandish with their concoctions—some are using wild stuff like liquid nitrogen, gold flakes, and even orchid ice cubes—so it might seem impossible to even attempt a DIY drink that can measure up.

The truth is, you don’t need all those bells and whistles to craft a killer signature cocktail. In fact, you barely need any of it—you just need a working knowledge of what types of ingredients work well together, and what garnishes you’ll need to make them that much more special than a plain old vodka soda.

That’s why we’ve come up with 20 fabulous summer cocktails that each require three ingredients or less. An added bonus of a drink with less elements? Less calories, of course. Win, win!