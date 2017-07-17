StyleCaster
Share

Summer Cocktail Dresses To Scoop Up Before They Sell Out

What's hot
StyleCaster

Summer Cocktail Dresses To Scoop Up Before They Sell Out

Lauren Caruso
by
Summer Cocktail Dresses To Scoop Up Before They Sell Out
11 Start slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Garmentory

We’re not totally sure why, but dress codes sort of go out the window in the summer. Feel like wearing a backless, floor-length chiffon dress to a rooftop party? Sure, why not! In the mood to rock sneakers to that fancy new restaurant opening? No biggie. Heck, in a season where a one-piece bathing suit can moonlight as an actual shirt, anything goes, right?

MORE: 31 Cool Summer Outfit Ideas to Copy This Month

With that ethos in mind, we found 11 summer cocktail dresses you can wear to the office, after-work drinks, or even a weekend wedding. Meet you new favorite warm-weather wardrobe staple, ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Apiece Apart Novella Maria Dress with off-the-shoulder and ruffle detail

Apiece Apart Novella Maria Dress, $315; at The Frankie Shop

Photo: The Frankie Shop
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Loeil Anissa long sleeve Dress

Loeil Anissa Dress, $102; at Loeil

Photo: Loeil
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Kahle Gathered Kimono Dress with collared neck

Kahle Gathered Kimono Dress, $525; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Babton Ruslan off-the-shoulder dress with ruffle detail

Babton Ruslan Dress, $115; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
Summer Cocktail Dresses—H&M V-Neck Satin Dress with spaghetti straps and ruffle detail

H&M V-Neck Satin Dress, $49.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Reformation Lucca Dress with square neckline

Reformation Lucca Dress, $218; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Ulla Johnson Emelyn Dress with spaghetti straps and heart-shaped neckline

Ulla Johnson Emelyn Dress, $575; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Open back spaghetti strap Nanushka Aya Dress in Red

Nanushka Aya Dress in Red, $319; at Nanushka

Photo: Nanushka
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Zara Shimmery Dress with spaghetti straps

Zara Shimmery Dress, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Ace & Jig Simone Stripe Dress with ruffle detail

Ace & Jig Simone Stripe Dress, $338; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
Summer Cocktail Dresses—Pixie Market Navy Floral Choker off-the-shoulder Dress

Pixie Market Navy Floral Choker Dress, $129; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Meet the Anti-Aging Product You Never Knew You Needed

Meet the Anti-Aging Product You Never Knew You Needed
  • Summer Cocktail Dresses—Apiece Apart Novella Maria Dress with off-the-shoulder and ruffle detail
  • Summer Cocktail Dresses—Loeil Anissa long sleeve Dress
  • Summer Cocktail Dresses—Kahle Gathered Kimono Dress with collared neck
  • Summer Cocktail Dresses—Babton Ruslan off-the-shoulder dress with ruffle detail
  • Summer Cocktail Dresses—H&M V-Neck Satin Dress with spaghetti straps and ruffle detail
  • Summer Cocktail Dresses—Reformation Lucca Dress with square neckline
  • Summer Cocktail Dresses—Ulla Johnson Emelyn Dress with spaghetti straps and heart-shaped neckline
  • Summer Cocktail Dresses—Open back spaghetti strap Nanushka Aya Dress in Red
  • Summer Cocktail Dresses—Zara Shimmery Dress with spaghetti straps
  • Summer Cocktail Dresses—Ace & Jig Simone Stripe Dress with ruffle detail
  • Summer Cocktail Dresses—Pixie Market Navy Floral Choker off-the-shoulder Dress

Promoted Stories

share