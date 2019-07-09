StyleCaster
Cute Summer Coats Exist—and Yes, You Might Actually Want to Shop Them

Lindsey Lanquist
Photo: Nasty Gal/Revolve/Shutterstock/Lindsey Lanquist.

Few phrases in the English language are as inherently strange as “jumbo shrimp.” (Really, any oxymoron. But jumbo shrimp is a particularly fun one.) It is at once eerily beautiful and unendingly amusing that we could pair two contradictory words and end up with a phrase that acknowledges reality more elegantly than a longer sentence ever could. There are really large versions of typically tiny things. (Jumbo shrimp.) Sometimes two people can feel incredibly lonely, even when they’re technically with someone else. (Alone together.) Sometimes the absence of words can feel louder than the presence of them. (Deafening silence.) And sometimes you need warm outerwear during the calendar’s hottest season. (Summer coats.)

The latter, of course, seems trivial compared to some of the phrases I’ve lumped it with. Summer coats aren’t nearly as haunting as the image of a couple embroiled in emotional isolation—or a silence so quiet it almost hurts. But in many ways, the phrase serves the same purpose: It acknowledges a truth so counterintuitive it can only be expressed by pairing two opposing terms.

As anyone reading this article likely knows well, summer isn’t coat shopping season. Far from it. During fall and winter, coats abound. And even during the spring, one might score a trench or puffer at a discount. But during the summer, we’re neither in the on-season nor the off-season. Coats are, quite simply, not on the mind. Except that they’re absolutely around. Summer coats are on offer in many go-to retailers, and they crop up in “it” girl Instagrams here and there. Because while summer is supposed to be all heat and humidity, sometimes it’s not. Evenings can get pretty breezy—days at the beach can, too. (Not to mention, office air conditioning can prove even more frigid than a snowy winter day.) In times like these—when even a knit cardigan seems too hot—nothing fits the bill like a lightweight trench, easily tossed over your favorite tee and jeans (or even more realistically, your favorite tee and shorts) combo.

A classic trench, rendered in an oh-so summery palette.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Stina… $131
buy it

All the form of your favorite trench coat, none of the strict structure.

Free People Meet Me in Montauk Duster $71
buy it

Because summer animal prints are absolutely a thing.

This One's Fur You Leopard Coat $55
buy it

Proof raincoats don’t have to ruin your outfit.

Colorblock Longline Raincoat $89
buy it

Lightweight in textile, palette and form.

Free People Sweet Melody Trench $54
buy it

Drapey coats are sure to catch the breeze every time it comes your way.

GRLFRND Donna Trench Coat $123
buy it

Stealing this outfit in its entirety.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Perry… $155
buy it

A check trench, crafted with summer in mind.

Mustard Check Longline $35
buy it

A summery take on leather? Yes, please.

Norma Kamali '80s Flared Trench $231
buy it

All kinds of delightful.

Herschel Supply Co. Mackintosh Jacket $150
buy it

A classic spring/summer must-have.

Return of the Mac Belted Trench Coat $36
buy it

A trench that acts like a cardigan? We’ll take 11.

Sweet Melody Trench Coat $168
buy it

More summer animal prints, please.

That Went Fast Leopard Trench Coat $33
buy it

So vibrant it drips with summery appeal.

Bright of Way Belted Trench Coat $25
buy it

Even quilted summery options are on offer.

Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket $198
buy it

Another lightweight, breezy trench—because you deserve options.

L'Academie The Olivia Trench $298
buy it

Basically a robe that’s socially acceptable to wear outdoors.

Olivia von Halle Capability Silk Robe $756
buy it

A summer coat worth wearing well into fall.

Boss Casual Quilted Coat $504
buy it

Because when summer metallics are on offer, you can’t not shop them, right?

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Jodie… $119
buy it

Simultaneously vibrant and neutral. (What is this sartorial sorcery?!)

Mustard Linen Duster Coat $125
buy it

The snake print trend is still going strong.

Snake Curve Duster Coat $64
buy it

Part coat, part jacket, part blazer—all cute.

Mara Hoffman Atticus Blazer Coat $425
buy it

The oversized-blazer-as-coat trend is too low-key chic to pass up.

Slouch Coat $47.50
buy it

Silky coats are the perfect answer to sunny, breezy days.

Tularosa Brooke Coat $45
buy it

Another option to consider adding to your repertoire.

L'Academie Aliyah Coat $160
buy it

Delightfully retro.

Oversized Colorblock Windbreaker Jacket $139
buy it

A surprising silhouette, rendered in a classic palette.

Mackage Gail Doubleface Wool Coat $455
buy it

Sure to play well with everything you own.

Curve Lightweight Parka $56
buy it

The pops of vibrant plaid are too cute to pass up.

Kenzo Summer Feminine Parka $665
buy it

A fuzzy coat, done the summer way.

Sequin Coat $100
buy it

Flowy, lightweight and sure to complement anything you pair it with.

New Look Check Duster Coat $33.50
buy it

A khaki option, fit for the camel-averse.

On Parle de Vous Jasmin Trench Coat $98
buy it

For the fan of all-black-everything who wants something that feels a little summery.

Stripe Duster Coat $50
buy it

A no-fail silhouette during any season.

Ultimate Cream Trench Coat $190
buy it

A windbreaker that acts like a trench coat? We can hardly resist.

Colorblock Windbreaker $128
buy it

It’s hot pink. And sleek. And fit for the season. What more do you need to know?

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Luciana… $86
buy it

Edgy enough to make a statement every time you slip it on.

On Parle de Vous Jax Trench Coat $136
buy it

Yet another silky robe to add to your collection.

A.L.C. Charleston Coat $274
buy it

Statement-making in every way imaginable.

Quilted Scarf Print Jacket $31.50
buy it

Perfect for the office.

Stripe Linen Duster Jacket $125
buy it

Chrissy Teigen-approved.

Chrissy Teigen x Revolve Green Tea… $101
buy it

A not-so-basic trench coat coat fit for summer wear.

Crepe Buttoned Coat $55
buy it

Because plaid isn’t an autumn exclusive.

Free People Melody Menswear Trench Coat $228
buy it

 

