Summer Cardigans That Would Look Just as Cute with a Sundress as They Would with a Tee and Jeans

Cardigans are a mainstay in any wardrobe, no matter the season. Because they go with everything. Oh, and also because we’re always cold. (Or at least, I am. Is anyone else literally always cold? Just me? K.) Though the phrase “summer cardigans” sounds at least somewhat oxymoronic, the truth is the cold will always find us. It can be 100 degrees and humid outside, but someone, somewhere, has reacted by cranking the AC to below 60. Maybe that person is your colleague, and that place is your office. Maybe that person is your father, and that place is the condo you currently share with him. (Hi, dad.) But the point is: As counterintuitive as it sounds, you will definitely encounter some below-freezing space this summer. And when you do, it’ll pay to have a summer cardigan in tow.

Perhaps if my temperature-based argument didn’t persuade you, a sartorial one will: Even if you’re not a freak who perpetually has goosebumps (guilty as charged), you have to admit that cardigans do good things to outfits. When your tee-and-jeans combo is feeling a bit too low-key, a cardigan can render it more texturally dynamic. When your go-to floral sundress feels like it needs something extra, a cardigan can add some visual interest in the form of color—or perhaps, of print. A blazer cardigan can elevate a look to the point of being office-appropriate (when it otherwise wouldn’t be); a fringe-lined one can add a touch of bohemian style to any ensemble. If you won’t do it for the warmth, at least do it for the fashion, won’t you?

Delightful in texture and in color.

A pop of color sure to play well with al your favorite summer ensembles.

Because fringe is basically always a good idea.

A zip-up cardigan fit for the fan of all things retro.

I told you blazer cardigans were on the menu.

A cardigan that doubles as a (surprisingly sexy) crop top.

Embroidery is always fun. But it’s more fun when rendered in a seriously vibrant palette.

Definitely lightweight enough to play well with summer’s humidity.

Part cardigan, part trench coat, part hoodie—all cute.

A retro silhouette in a punchy palette? I’ll take 12.

Everything about the cardigan—from the ruffled lettuce hem to the dainty buttons—feels aughts-inspired.

Straightforward in shape. Statement-making in shade.

So cozy you might be tempted to nap in it.

Dynamic enough to hold its own as a top.

Yellow knits always get an emphatic yes from me.

Tangerine and chartreuse is a seriously underrated color combo—and this cardi just wants to rectify that.

Another cardigan, rife with aughtsy details. (Peep those pullover sleeves, won’t you?)

A cardi worth snagging this summer—and wearing well into fall.

Yet another delightfully aughtsy option, because 2000 is the new 2019.

A cardigan, fit for the knit-averse.

A blazer cardigan that’s decidedly more cardigan than blazer.

Like I said—more yellow knits, please.

Probably a little aggressive to wear outdoors—but fully fit for spaces where the AC is thoroughly abused.

The fringe detailing on the shoulders is 👌.

A cardigan that’s taking full advantage of summer’s fringe trend.

;).

Definitely fit for the office.

Another cardi that could double as a seriously hot crop top—or just, you know, serve as a regular ol’ sweater.

As a wise person once said, the best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time.

OK, this one could definitely be worn as a top.

A cardigan that’s basically just a hot pink robe.

The endlessly trendy tie-front top, done the cardigan way.

Summer animal prints are absolutely a thing.

Aughtsy—and a little understated.

Those. Buttons.

Would craft entire outfits around this cardi if I owned it.

Puffy sleeves and fringe? How fast can I say yes?!

Definitely lightweight enough to wear outside.

Those statement sleeves, though.

So fuzzy you’ll be tempted to pet your sleeves like they’re your cat.

I mean, it’s chenille. Need I really say more?

Space-dye is the print equivalent of texture.

