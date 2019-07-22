StyleCaster
Summer Cardigans That Would Look Just as Cute with a Sundress as They Would with a Tee and Jeans

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Cierra Miller.

Cardigans are a mainstay in any wardrobe, no matter the season. Because they go with everything. Oh, and also because we’re always cold. (Or at least, I am. Is anyone else literally always cold? Just me? K.) Though the phrase “summer cardigans” sounds at least somewhat oxymoronic, the truth is the cold will always find us. It can be 100 degrees and humid outside, but someone, somewhere, has reacted by cranking the AC to below 60. Maybe that person is your colleague, and that place is your office. Maybe that person is your father, and that place is the condo you currently share with him. (Hi, dad.) But the point is: As counterintuitive as it sounds, you will definitely encounter some below-freezing space this summer. And when you do, it’ll pay to have a summer cardigan in tow.

Perhaps if my temperature-based argument didn’t persuade you, a sartorial one will: Even if you’re not a freak who perpetually has goosebumps (guilty as charged), you have to admit that cardigans do good things to outfits. When your tee-and-jeans combo is feeling a bit too low-key, a cardigan can render it more texturally dynamic. When your go-to floral sundress feels like it needs something extra, a cardigan can add some visual interest in the form of color—or perhaps, of print. A blazer cardigan can elevate a look to the point of being office-appropriate (when it otherwise wouldn’t be); a fringe-lined one can add a touch of bohemian style to any ensemble. If you won’t do it for the warmth, at least do it for the fashion, won’t you?

Benji Textured Cardigan $39.99
Delightful in texture and in color.

Run to You Cardi $168
A pop of color sure to play well with al your favorite summer ensembles.

Tearing Up My Heart Cardi $198
Because fringe is basically always a good idea.

In Bloom Patterned Sweater Hoodie $198
A zip-up cardigan fit for the fan of all things retro.

Tularosa Bristol Sweater Jacket $188
I told you blazer cardigans were on the menu.

First Place Flyaway Cropped Sweater $49
A cardigan that doubles as a (surprisingly sexy) crop top.

Embellished Trophy Cardigan $44.50
Embroidery is always fun. But it’s more fun when rendered in a seriously vibrant palette.

Girls Just Wanna Have Sun Cover-Up… $10
Definitely lightweight enough to play well with summer’s humidity.

Yoko Cardi $148
Part cardigan, part trench coat, part hoodie—all cute.

Wendy Cable Knit Cardigan $69
A retro silhouette in a punchy palette? I’ll take 12.

Scoop-Neck Button-Front Cardigan $22.50
Everything about the cardigan—from the ruffled lettuce hem to the dainty buttons—feels aughts-inspired.

Tibi Easy Cardigan $595
Straightforward in shape. Statement-making in shade.

Tearing Up My Heart Cardi $198
So cozy you might be tempted to nap in it.

Heartbeat Sweater Cardi $69.95
Dynamic enough to hold its own as a top.

River Island Jeweled-Button Cardigan $57
Yellow knits always get an emphatic yes from me.

Twist Yarn Cardigan $33.50
Tangerine and chartreuse is a seriously underrated color combo—and this cardi just wants to rectify that.

Button-Front Scoop-Neck Cardigan $35
Another cardigan, rife with aughtsy details. (Peep those pullover sleeves, won’t you?)

Snow Angel Cardi $109.95
A cardi worth snagging this summer—and wearing well into fall.

Button-Front Scoop-Neck Cardigan $32
Yet another delightfully aughtsy option, because 2000 is the new 2019.

Red Eye Cardi $88
A cardigan, fit for the knit-averse.

Linen Overcoat $24
A blazer cardigan that’s decidedly more cardigan than blazer.

Pointelle Cardigan $40
Like I said—more yellow knits, please.

Indah Milkshake Cardigan $142
Probably a little aggressive to wear outdoors—but fully fit for spaces where the AC is thoroughly abused.

Tularosa Chester Sweater Jacket $37
The fringe detailing on the shoulders is 👌.

Chaser Quarter-Sleeve Shaggy Cardigan $99
A cardigan that’s taking full advantage of summer’s fringe trend.

Free People Run to You Cardigan $168
;).

Vero Moda Lightweight Cardigan $35
Definitely fit for the office.

Ashlyn Tie-Front Cardigan $29.99
Another cardi that could double as a seriously hot crop top—or just, you know, serve as a regular ol’ sweater.

Lovers + Friends Mary Sweater Cardigan $76
As a wise person once said, the best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time.

Julie Ribbed Hook + Eye Cropped Cardigan $39
OK, this one could definitely be worn as a top.

Collusion Longline Cardigan $40
A cardigan that’s basically just a hot pink robe.

Sienna Tie-Front Cropped Sweater $59
The endlessly trendy tie-front top, done the cardigan way.

Lovers + Friends Speak Up Duster $208
Summer animal prints are absolutely a thing.

Bonnie Pearl Button-Up Sweater $54
Aughtsy—and a little understated.

Paper London Daffodil Stripe Cardigan $315
Those. Buttons.

Buttoned Cardigan $19
Would craft entire outfits around this cardi if I owned it.

Frame Fringe Cardigan $350
Puffy sleeves and fringe? How fast can I say yes?!

525 America Open Front Cardigan $112
Definitely lightweight enough to wear outside.

Truly Madly Deeply Piper Balloon-Sleeve… $59
Those statement sleeves, though.

New Look Fluffy Cardigan $19
So fuzzy you’ll be tempted to pet your sleeves like they’re your cat.

QED London Multi-Stripe Brush Cardigan $24
I mean, it’s chenille. Need I really say more?

Out from Under Misty Space-Dyed… $34.99
Space-dye is the print equivalent of texture.

 

