We Smell-Tested 15 Summer Candles to See Which Ones Were the Most Summery

Look, I know summertime doesn’t necessarily make anyone think, “What I really need more of right now is light and heat.” BUT. This is a brutal erasure of all that summer has done for us in the smell department! Is summer really summer without the scents of freshly cut grass, summer cocktails, days spent at the beach and nights spent warming our already-warm bodies by the bonfire? Summer is an absolute treasure trove of essential scents that deserve to be bottled and celebrated—which is really just my verbose way of saying there are a shit-ton of incredible summer candles on offer in 2019.

The vibes start in the home, is a thing I’m constantly saying, so what better time than the present to start rolling out those good summer scents for all your parties, late-night chill seshes and, most vitally, baths? Start curating the perfect summer in your home with scents of boozy spritzes and wild oceanside paths and I can almost guarantee the Good Summer Feel will start to manifest elsewhere!

Whether you’re not ready for your beach weekend to end, or couldn’t make it on a cross country road trip this year, this selection of gorgeous summer candles will bring everything we love about the season right into your home. The gang’s all here, but here are the major themes for your nutshelling pleasure:

ESCAPISM: These scents just want to whisk you away to adventurous summer destinations whenever you can’t make it there yourself.

BEACH: Sunscreen, sand, ocean spray: Summer is nothing if not beach season, and we mean to pay tribute to that in smell form.

THE TROPICS: There’s not a day bad enough that the scent of fruit trees and Caribbean breeze can’t make it at least a tiny bit better.

DAY DRINKING: Let’s hear it for socially acceptable drinking while the sun is up! Sweet and fruity cocktail scents are out in droves!

DID I MENTION BEACHES ALREADY?

So, without further ado, meet your new best friends- the candles who will be the supporting cast of your apartment’s summer ~vibes~.

1. Coconut Candle (Milk and Cream), $36 at Sunday Forever

This candle has been burning in my bedroom for about a week straight. Or not straight, because that’s not what Smokey the Bear would want, but nightly at least. It smells like pure sweet coconut cotton candy, burns pure, and fills a room perfectly.

2. Island Papaya, $25 at Bath & Body Works

Look, it’s the summer and we’re making the beach happen. Even if you can’t afford to fly yourself to the Bahamas every weekend (have you tried spending less on COFFEE?!?! Am I right guys hahaha) this candle, with hints of sea breeze, papaya and coconut, is the next best thing.

3. Love Potion, $24 at Brooklyn Candle Studio

Do you remember that song about summer lovin’ in Grease? I’m not going to look up what it’s called but the point is that Summer is the perfect time for some love, be it romantic, friendly or self! Whatever your chosen intention this summer, Love Potion will be along for the ride with sweet clean wildflower and mandarin scent!

4. Pool Party, $20 at Evil Queen

The geniuses at Evil Queen have done it again with a scent that’ll help you channel floats, sunscreen and adult swim even if you’re miles from a pool. The sweet pineapple smell is a perfect way to fend off the Sunday Scaries, in my opinion.

5. Watermint Agave, $65 at LAFCO

With clean jasmine and fresh watermint, this candle smells the way that beach villa airbnb you’ve bookmarked looks.

6. Sonoma, $24 at Agapé

The Sonoma candle carries warm, dry vibes that’ll make you feel like you’re looking out at a star-filled desert sky. Green tea and lemongrass balance out the patchouli and black currant, making a scent that’s dark but not overpowering.

7. Neroli, $35 at Brooklyn Candle Studio

A deeper, woodsier take on orange blossoms with sweet hints of jasmine. This musky, deep cent is great for evenings!

8. Sweet Pea & Clover, $24 at Formulary 55

Like a picnic in the world’s sweetest park– yummy clover and luscious sweet pea.

9. Japanese Citrus, $24 at Brooklyn Candle Studio

Here’s my rec for summer scents: orange, orange, and more orange. This Japanese Citrus cent is bright, sweet and clean; I’d call it the perfect wakeup candle.

10. Fresh Pompelmo, $24 at Agapé

Can a scent be “Wafty?” I’m using it. This candle produces the smell of gorgeous juicy grapefruit. Put it out for brunch or a bath!

11. Lemon & Calendula, $24 at Formulary 55

For those nights you don’t feel like learning how to make a Lemon Drop but still want the Vibes.

12. Santorini, $24 at Agapé

Smells like a luscious vacation beach, flush with juicy flowers, greens, and sea spray.

13. Maui, $38 at Brooklyn Candle Studio

Warm, sweet ocean vibes. Fresh flowers and sea moss with hints of driftwood pretty much bring the beach to you!

14. Grand Canyon, $30 at Homesick

Dusty yet cool, this vivid woodsy scent will remind you to take that road trip this summer!

15. Tiki Beach, $25 at Bath & Body Works

This candle is heavy on the island vibes, with coconut and vanilla. That plus the gorgeous container makes this one basically a tropical getaway on its own.

