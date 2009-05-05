Summer Camp

Fashion designer Bernhard Willhelm joined the roster of creative minds who’ve collaborate with Camper Toðer this year. Responsible for creating a limited-edition collection for the spring/summer 2009 season, Willhelm relied on the dexterity of hand making for the footwear collections made of recycled materials, colorful felts, rubbers and woods.

A trained fashion designer who debuted his first collection in 1999, Willhelm permeated his love for vibrant colors and idioms into the Camper Toðer line. The result is an endearing collection of comfortable, sustainable sandals and moccasins for men and women that parallel the designs of previous Toðer collaborators like Jaime Hayón, María Blaisse and Jordi Nogués.

Camper created its Toðer initiative a few years back in response to the ever changing global environment. Enlisting the creative help of artists (designers and architects included), Camper Toðer offers its customer exclusivity to limited-quantity footwear collections between the collaborators.

Willhelm’s designs for Toðer are available online at Camper.