StyleCaster
Share

Summer Camp

What's hot
StyleCaster

Summer Camp

Nicole
by

Fashion designer Bernhard Willhelm joined the roster of creative minds who’ve collaborate with Camper To&ether this year. Responsible for creating a limited-edition collection for the spring/summer 2009 season, Willhelm relied on the dexterity of hand making for the footwear collections made of recycled materials, colorful felts, rubbers and woods.

A trained fashion designer who debuted his first collection in 1999, Willhelm permeated his love for vibrant colors and idioms into the Camper To&ether line. The result is an endearing collection of comfortable, sustainable sandals and moccasins for men and women that parallel the designs of previous To&ether collaborators like Jaime Hayón, María Blaisse and Jordi Nogués.

Camper created its To&ether initiative a few years back in response to the ever changing global environment. Enlisting the creative help of artists (designers and architects included), Camper To&ether offers its customer exclusivity to limited-quantity footwear collections between the collaborators.

Willhelm’s designs for To&ether are available online at Camper.

image

image

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share