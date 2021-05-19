10 Summer Camp Jewelry Pieces That Make You Look Craftier Than You Are

Scroll To See More Images

I spent a decade of my life at summer camp. Yes, that means ten whole summers spent sitting in a cabin in New Hampshire! So, you can imagine how happy I was when I saw colorful, beaded summer camp-inspired jewelry begin popping up on TikTok and Instagram. I felt like childhood me had pioneered the look! If you’re not a camp gal, though, I have some good news—you can still buy these bracelets and necklaces and look every bit the arts-and-crafts superstar with none of the effort (and none of the glue on your hands).

This bold, beaded jewelry trend is just the next phase in the colorful wardrobe makeover that’s been slowly occurring as we enter into the summer months. Still, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen bright accessories go big online—camp necklaces follow the rise of Gen Z-approved enamel earrings and chunky, kitschy bubble rings.

When styled with those playful pieces, these campy picks actually seem a little more understated. But that doesn’t mean these aren’t just as fun! Whether you gravitate towards a more delicate option or pick up a necklace covered in smiley faces and glittery hearts, there’s no wrong way to do it up.

Summer 2021 is truly the season of maximalism, from the clothes we wear to the bags and jewelry we accessorize with. After a year of spending so much time indoors, it makes sense that we’re ready to experiment with our style again! I love black leggings as much as the next person, but there’s a time and place for colorful things that spark joy—and that time and place is right here and now.

Read on to shop a few of the coolest beaded bracelets and necklaces the Internet has to offer. I won’t tell anyone you didn’t make them yourself! Oh, and don’t forget to style them with your bucket hat and platform sandals for peak 2021 vibes.

Beaded Pearl Drop Necklace

For a mix-and-match vibe, style this playful Beaded Pearl Drop Necklace from petit moments with other simpler gold chain pieces and let it steal the show.

Happy Go Lucky Bracelet

This piece from Joolz by Martha Calvo is basically the happy medium between your favorite gold chain jewelry and the other colorful beaded items on this list. Many TikTokers are trying to DIY their own Calvo-inspired pieces, but why not shop the real deal?

Beaded Necklace

If you’re still not over the pearl trend from last season, consider buying this necklace from 8 Other Reasons. It’s colorful, yes, but the pearl base gives it a more elevated finish.

Colorful Beaded Necklaces

Of course Etsy has tons of beautiful handmade beaded pieces on their site! Any of these would be a maximalist’s dream, perfect for styling with an otherwise simple outfit.

Daisy Bracelet

Channel some pretty serious Polly Pocket energy with this retro-feeling floral beaded bracelet from Etsy. It has a five-star rating for reason, people!

Smiley Face Mixed Beaded Necklace

For peak camp vibes, choose this playful beaded necklace. From ying yang symbols to smileys to fruit slices to pearls, this baby really does have it all. That’s peak maximalism, folks!

Mixed Bead Leather Bracelet Set

This trend is DIY-inspired, so why not buy an actual string-your-own bracelet set to achieve the look at home? This pick from Adina Reyter comes with tons of colorful beads, so you can decide exactly how you want the piece to look.

Bahama Necklace

Give me all the neon beads this summer, please and thank you! DANNIJO gets it right in my book with this vibrant multicolored necklace.

Biarritz Necklace

Smiley faces and stars not your vibe? What about fruit? This necklace from DANNIJO is just different enough from the other items on this list, so feel free to style with another beaded piece for added colorful impact.

Badass Beaded Stretch Bracelet

This bracelet from Little Words Project said what it said and it meant it! Show off your badass-ness with pride by wearing this cheeky beaded piece every damn day.