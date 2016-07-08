15 Simple, Healthy Summer Bowls You Need in Your Life

Why does everything look and taste better when it’s in a bowl? It’s not that quinoa, grilled chicken, and veggies looks unappetizing on a plate—but there’s something that looks cozy and purposeful (and somehow more filling) about those same ingredients tucked into a bowl, rather than scattered on a flat surface.

Dishware aside, bowls are an excellent, low-effort way to throw a bunch of ingredients together and call it lunch or dinner. Any time you’re short on time, energy, or inspiration, consider these 15 no-brainer bowls your healthy fix.