StyleCaster
Share

15 Simple, Healthy Summer Bowls You Need in Your Life

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Simple, Healthy Summer Bowls You Need in Your Life

by
15 Simple, Healthy Summer Bowls You Need in Your Life
15 Start slideshow

Why does everything look and taste better when it’s in a bowl? It’s not that quinoa, grilled chicken, and veggies looks unappetizing on a plate—but there’s something that looks cozy and purposeful (and somehow more filling) about those same ingredients tucked into a bowl, rather than scattered on a flat surface.

MORE: 30 Strawberry Smoothies to Live on This Summer

Dishware aside, bowls are an excellent, low-effort way to throw a bunch of ingredients together and call it lunch or dinner. Any time you’re short on time, energy, or inspiration, consider these 15 no-brainer bowls your healthy fix.

MORE: 15 Breakfast Recipes That Will Make You Want to Skip Brunch

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Roasted Cauliflower, Tomato, and Chickpea Bowl

Scaling Back

Spicy Fish Taco Bowls

Pinch of Yum

BBQ Ranch Grilled Chicken Veggie Bowl

Tastes Better from Scratch

Sweet Chili, Salmon, Broccoli, and Quinoa Bowl

Sweet Peas and Saffron

15-Minute Spinach, Pesto, and Quinoa Bowl

Table for Two

Greek Quinoa Bowl

Peas and Crayons

Thai Peanut Chicken and Zucchini Noodle Bowl

Change in Seconds

Chili Roasted Sweet Potato and Black Bean Quinoa Salad

Simply Quinoa

Rice Bowl with Fried Egg and Avocado

Bon Appetit

California Roll Sushi Bowl

Wonky Wonderful

Hippie Bowl with Secret Sauce

Dishing up the Dirt

Easy Quinoa Pizza Bowls

Gimme Some Oven

Spicy Chickpea and Quinoa Bowl

Eat Yourself Skinny

Spicy Chickpea and Quinoa Bowl

Minimalist Baker

Vegan Teriyaki Bowls

Vegan Gretchen

Next slideshow starts in 10s

30 Gorgeous Beauty Products to Buy from Anthropologie Right Now

30 Gorgeous Beauty Products to Buy from Anthropologie Right Now
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share