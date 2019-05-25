Summer Booties Exist, and They’re Exactly as Cute as You’d Expect

Scroll To See More Images

Say the phrase “summer shoes,” and visions of sandals, stilettos and other strappy delights undoubtedly dance ’round your head. But the truth of the summer footwear landscape is that it’s far more varied than you’d expect—close-toed shoes abound. And with cute summer booties at the helm, it’s pretty hard to be upset about it.

We know, we know—summer booties sound like an oxymoron. Booties are a strictly fall/winter affair—and maybe, maybe, you could make the case for chunky, close-toed shoes in the spring. But summer? The days are hot, the air is humid and our feet desperately crave a break from the leather caverns they’ve occupied for months on end.

But some days, you’re just not in a sandal mood. Some days, you crave the security of a close-toed shoe. And some days, you just can’t ignore the fact that your go-to mini definitely pairs better with a chunky ankle boot than it does with literally any other shoe in your closet. It is in these moments that it pays to have stocked up on a pair or two of summer booties—so you can whip out a seasonally appropriate pair of kicks, rather than continue to rely on your winter rotation.

Summer booties may sound counterintuitive, but they exist—and they exist for a reason. Plus, when life gives you such an obvious excuse to go shoe shopping, you take it—right?

1. RAYE Leon Boot, $228 at Revolve

A Western-inspired ankle boot, crafted with summer in mind.

2. Travis Ankle Boot, $198 at Free People

The cutouts leave these booties feeling warm weather-friendly, despite the closed toe.

3. Habbs High Ankle Boots, $136 at Topshop

Peep the millennial pink heel and tell us you’re not in love.

4. Hunter Original Refined Chelsea Gloss Boot, $87 at Revolve

Who said rain boots had to cramp your style?

5. Sbicca Mendoza Woven Leather Ankle Boots, $119.99 at Lulus

A black boot that doesn’t feel out of place on a hot summer’s day.

6. Animal Print Leather Ankle Boots, $89.99 at Zara

Buy them now, and wear them well into autumn.

7. Hurricane Neon High Ankle Boots, $86 at Topshop

The perfect cherry on top of an already-cute going-out ensemble.

8. Rag & Bone Cannon Boot, $417 at Revolve

Out of the box in more ways than one.

9. Printed Check Lace-Up Boot, $198 at Free People

A chunky combat boot that won’t overwhelm your favorite denim mini.

10. Heeled Animal Print Ankle Boots, $49.90 at Zara

Sure to play as well with your favorite summer dress as they will with your go-to boyfriend jeans.

11. Dolce Vita Selma Bootie, $82 at Revolve

A little fringe detailing goes a long way.

12. Stradivarius Elastic Side Chelsea Boot, $64 at ASOS

Chelseas, done the summer way.

13. Kendall + Kylie Rad Bootie, $153 at Revolve

The perfect going-out shoe for crowded bars. (Protect your toes!)

14. Vegan Pippa Heel Boot, $89 at Free People

A different approach to woven footwear.

15. Monster Platform Boots, $57 at Topshop

Add a few inches without sacrificing comfort—and throw in a pop of color, while you’re at it.

16. Dr. Martens Molly Glitter Eye Boot, $160 at Free People

Glittery combat boots with veritable bow laces? Um, yes, please.

17. Vegan Stormy Platform Boot, $128 at Free People

Last year’s obsession with snakeskin is still very much going strong.

18. Frye Billy Short Boot, $288 at Urban Outfitters

Because the cowboy boot trend isn’t going anywhere.

19. Crossroads Fringe Boot, $248 at Free People

Summer fringe is having a moment—and we’re shopping every possible iteration.

20. It’s Toe Use Faux Leather Snake Boot, $32 at Nasty Gal

More snake print, because you deserve options.

21. Armata Platform Boot, $178 at Free People

Are these the exact boots Lana Condor’s character wore in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before? Not sure, but they’re pretty damn close.

22. Howdie Western Boots, $136 at Topshop

Another nod to our collective obsession with Western details.

23. Alice + Olivia Hedde Bootie, $231 at Revolve

A fresher take on the classic sock boot.

24. Santa Anas Western Boot, $498 at Free People

Metallic, ombre and cowboy details, all wrapped up in one.

25. Metallic Nicola Heel Boot, $178 at Free People

Your new favorite statement shoe.

26. Anine Bing Harris Boot, $599 at Revolve

Chic, on-trend and totally walkable—we’re sold.

27. Riley Hiker Boots, $56 at ASOS

Hiking boots, but make ’em fashion.

28. Gentle Chunky Chelsea Rain Boots, $35 at ASOS

A rain boot that’s already totally integrated into your wardrobe.

29. Tibi Cato Bootie, $795 at Revolve

A bootie that won’t overwhelm even the lightest of sundresses.

30. Heeled Animal Print Ankle Boots, $29.99 at Zara

Proof “summery” and “edgy” are far from mutually exclusive.

31. Kate Femme Essential Boot, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Mod, made contemporary.

32. Fluorescent Sock-Styled Heeled Ankle Boots, $89.90 at Zara

Leave it to Zara to give us the neon sock boot we had no idea we needed.

33. High Hopes Croc Patent Boots, $28 at Nasty Gal

Because croc prints are coming in hot to disrupt the textured textile-sphere.

34. Rag & Bone Willow Stud Bootie, $550 at Revolve

A classic black boot with just enough embellishment to keep things interesting.

36. Freda Salvador Perforated Lace-Up Boots, $550 at Anthropologie

A lace-up boot, done in the most delicate, summery way possible.

37. Cut Out Heeled Boots, $28 at Nasty Gal

Who knew a hiking boot-cowboy boot hybrid could look this good?

38. Lace-Up Ankle Boots, $129 at Zara

A no-fail silhouette, rendered in a no-fail palette.

39. Dr. Martens Leona Platform Ankle Boot, $170 at Free People

Dr. Martens are always a good idea.

42. Keller Heel Boot, $190 at Free People

We never met a suede boot we didn’t like.

43. Elicia Lace-Up Heeled Boots, $60 at ASOS

A going-out shoe sure to elevate your look (in more ways than one).

44. Love Worn Mocc Boot, $558 at Free People

A statement shoe that’s as cozy as it is eye-catching—and it’s all kinds of eye-catching.

45. Heeled Animal Print Ankle Boots, $49.99 at Zara

A dark-wash boot that actually feels right for summer.

46. Rag & Bone Beha Stretch Boot, $475 at Revolve

A definitively fresh take on the classic sock boot.

47. How High the Moon Star Ankle Boot, $32 at Nasty Gal

Forget polka dots—we’re covering our favorite pieces in stars.

