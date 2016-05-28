StyleCaster
20 Hot Bodysuits to Live in All Summer

20 Hot Bodysuits to Live in All Summer

20 Hot Bodysuits to Live in All Summer
Whether you’ve resolved to dress a little more like a Kardashian this summer or you’re just looking for an easy way to replace standard tees and tanks, let us present the humble bodysuit. Cool, effortless, and definitely packed with sex appeal, these one-pieces look as good with denim cutoffs as they do with skirts and jeans.

And—because trends can be fickle, fickle things—each bodysuit you’ll find here is less than $50.

Cunning Lace-Up Body, $30; at Doll's Kill

Sleeveless Ivy Park Body, $50; at Topshop

Tanya Off the Shoulder Ruffle Bodysuit, $24; at Boohoo

Knot-Front Jersey Bodysuit, $25; at Misguided 

Which We Want Square Neck Bodysuit, $39; at Need Supply 

Read My Lips Bodysuit, $$30; at Doll's Kill

The NW Bodysuit, $34; at

Fila Body with Zip Front in Color Block, $57; at ASOS

Dusty Blue Stripe Lace Up Bodysuit, $24.95; at Love Culture

Know It All Bodysuit, $40; at Doll's Kill

Orange Block Body, $44; at River Island 

Bulls Body, $17; at Lolli

Black Jersey Knit Scoop Back Bodysuit, $29.95; at Love Culture 

Scalloped Lace Detailed Body, $50; at Topshop

Nude Mesh Bodysuit, $33; at Sorella

Striped Lace Up Body, $17; at Dorothy Perkins 

Open Back Bodysuit, $39.90; at H&M

ASOS Sleeveless Crew Neck Body, $19.50; at ASOS

Karina Long Sleeve Choker Neck Bodysuit, $26; at Boohoo

On the Side Denim Body, $44.50; at Her Favorite LA

