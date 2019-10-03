Lightweight Body Moisturizers That Won’t Suffocate Your Skin

Scroll To See More Images

If ultra-rich body moisturizers tend to leave you feeling sticky and gross, you don’t have to resort dry and flaky skin. No one wants to feel like their legs, arms, and torso have been drenched in slimy cream either, which means you’ll need something a bit more lightweight.

This is especially important if you plan on dabbling in the world of at-home self tanning to feign a sunkissed glow. As a side note, failing to adequately moisturize your body post-self-tan (after you wait the 6-12 hours for the pigment to develop, that is) is one of the biggest culprits of the dreaded streaky look and uneven fading. In fact, moisturizing daily can help extend the life of your tan significantly — not to mention preventing the orange-tinged lizard-skin effect from kicking in. Finding a lotion that’s hydrating enough to keep your skin supple and flake-free without being too emollient is key for preserving a faux tan, as too much oil can also help accelerate the fading process.

It’s surprisingly tricky to find a body moisturizer that strikes the perfect balance of offering enough hydration to keep skin supple without feeling heavy and just downright gross. Hence, we’ve done the work for you and rounded up a few of our favorite lotions, mousses, oils, and creams that will deliver the surge of hydration your skin needs to feel polished without the excess grease.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Neutrogena Sheer Oil Lotion

This oil-infused lotion glides over the skin seamlessly locking in moisture but drying down almost instantly. It’s great for the days when you’re in a rush, as it the oil won’t transfer onto fabric.

2. Weleda Citrus Body Lotion

This cult-favorite lotion delivers a solid dose of moisture to dry skin, but feels ultra crisp and non-greasy.

3. Cake Desserted Island Coco Supreme Body Mousse

This whipped mousse feels rich and creamy, but dries down to a semi-matte finish on the skin leaving behind a subtle sheen and a seriously delicious fragrance. If you like coconut scents, you’re going to love this mousse.

4. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Moisturizing Body Oil

This old-school beauty staple is a best-seller for good reason. It instantly revives dry skin and keep moisture locked in place for up to 24 hours without feeling heavy or looking insanely shiny.

5. Pistache Skincare Hydrating Body Butter

Not only does this body butter smell like actual heaven (please, trust me on this) but the whipped formula instantly hydrates skin and dries down quickly leaving you with a velvety-soft finish that lasts through the day.