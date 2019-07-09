Lightweight Summer Blankets You Can Snuggle Up In Without Overheating

Scroll To See More Images

OK, yes, summertime is steamy, humid and typically unbearably hot. However, if you’re lucky enough to have air conditioning—or live in a state where it seriously cools off once the sun goes down—sometimes you get a lil ~chilly. When it’s movie night (or binge-watching Stranger Things season 3 binging, am I right?!) and a chill sets in, you’ll want a lightweight summer blanket to cozy up in all night long. Lightweight blankets add a perfect layer of warmth during hot months when the AC is on a little high or you’re outside enjoying a cool nighttime breeze.

Imagine you’re settled in for the night, Queer Eye is queued up on the TV and you have a giant bowl of popcorn on your lap. It’s about to be the perfect few hours (You’re planning to watch a lot of Queer Eye, K?), but all of the sudden, you realize just how cool it is inside your home. You could adjust the temperature, sure, but what fun is that? Instead, try throwing a lightweight blanket over your legs and settle deeper into the couch. Your night just got perfect—all thanks to a summer blanket.

I know it may seem like it’s not a big deal to have a lightweight blanket on-hand for summer, instead of just using cozy winter throws when it’s hot outside, but trust me, you’ll thank me later. I rounded up the cutest summer blankets on offer right now, so you can go ahead and get a jumpstart on your lightweight throws collection. Every night—even the hot ones—can be cozy AF.

Honestly obsessed with this blanket.

Linen is notoriously lightweight, so this throw is perfect.

The pom poms!

Even the pattern on this throw is summery.

This dusty rose throw is ready for your next summer movie night.

An adorable fringe throw perfect for your living room.

Such a fun pattern!

More pom poms, because they’re always so cute.

This blanket is easy and breezy—and will keep you the perfect temperature.

This adorable blanket comes in so many fun colors.

Give me this blanket, a bowl of popcorn and an HBO subscription, and I’ll be good all weekend.

For all my Gilmore Girls fans out there.

This throw would look adorable in a summer cabin.

I’m not saying you have to drink rose while you use this blanket, but it wouldn’t be a bad idea.

A throw blanket sure to go with any furniture in your home.

I’d be using this blanket every single day.

Ready for nap time.

This throw will definitely transition you into fall.

So many bright and fun colors!

I love those giant tassels.

The prettiest neutral lightweight blanket.

