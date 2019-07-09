StyleCaster
Lightweight Summer Blankets You Can Snuggle Up In Without Overheating

Maggie Griswold
Photo: Cierra Miller.

OK, yes, summertime is steamy, humid and typically unbearably hot. However, if you’re lucky enough to have air conditioning—or live in a state where it seriously cools off once the sun goes down—sometimes you get a lil ~chilly. When it’s movie night (or binge-watching Stranger Things season 3 binging, am I right?!) and a chill sets in, you’ll want a lightweight summer blanket to cozy up in all night long. Lightweight blankets add a perfect layer of warmth during hot months when the AC is on a little high or you’re outside enjoying a cool nighttime breeze.

Imagine you’re settled in for the night, Queer Eye is queued up on the TV and you have a giant bowl of popcorn on your lap. It’s about to be the perfect few hours (You’re planning to watch a lot of Queer Eye, K?), but all of the sudden, you realize just how cool it is inside your home. You could adjust the temperature, sure, but what fun is that? Instead, try throwing a lightweight blanket over your legs and settle deeper into the couch. Your night just got perfect—all thanks to a summer blanket.

I know it may seem like it’s not a big deal to have a lightweight blanket on-hand for summer, instead of just using cozy winter throws when it’s hot outside, but trust me, you’ll thank me later. I rounded up the cutest summer blankets on offer right now, so you can go ahead and get a jumpstart on your lightweight throws collection. Every night—even the hot ones—can be cozy AF.

All Roads Tufted Desert Pillow $148
Honestly obsessed with this blanket.

Linen White Throw $99.95
Linen is notoriously lightweight, so this throw is perfect.

Woven Nayland Throw Blanket $78
The pom poms!

Dear Clementine Throw Blanket $47.99
Even the pattern on this throw is summery.

Geo Tufted Tassel Throw Blanket $69
This dusty rose throw is ready for your next summer movie night.

The Emily & Meritt Loop Fringe Throw $35.99
An adorable fringe throw perfect for your living room.

Textured Verenya Throw Blanket $96
Such a fun pattern!

Pom Pom Organic Throw $46.99
More pom poms, because they’re always so cute.

Bibi Throw Blanket $78
This blanket is easy and breezy—and will keep you the perfect temperature.

Gossamer Cotton Blanket $89
This adorable blanket comes in so many fun colors.

Woven Nayland Throw Blanket $78
Give me this blanket, a bowl of popcorn and an HBO subscription, and I’ll be good all weekend.

Gilmore Girls Quotes Throw Blanket $47.99
For all my Gilmore Girls fans out there.

Nora Throw Blanket $88
This throw would look adorable in a summer cabin.

Rose Bottles Throw Blanket $47.99
I’m not saying you have to drink rose while you use this blanket, but it wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Bibi Throw Blanket $78
A throw blanket sure to go with any furniture in your home.

Modern Irregular Stripes Throw Blanket $47.99
I’d be using this blanket every single day.

Lily Ashwell Space Dye Knit Throw $40.99
Ready for nap time.

Jules Tassel Throw Blanket $59
This throw will definitely transition you into fall.

Woven Rosado Throw Blanket $88
So many bright and fun colors!

Veda Striped Throw $69.95
I love those giant tassels.

Sybil Tufted Throw Blanket $69
The prettiest neutral lightweight blanket.

 

