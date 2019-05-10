Summer Bags So Cute You’ll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

Scroll To See More Images

Don’t @ me when I say this, but summer bags are kind of a nuisance. During the summer, all you want to do is bask in the sunlight, frolic around the park and find excuses to go to the beach—at least, that’s all I want to do. And all these genuinely active activities are hampered by the addition of a handbag, clutch or even a crossbody. (No matter how many times I adjust the strap on my go-to crossbody bag, it seems to thump, thump, thump against my leg with every step I take. This is a cry for help.)

I’m of the mind that life would be better if all our belongings could fit neatly in our pockets, thus maximizing our mobility as we do our summer basking in the sunlight, frolicking around the park, and so on. But reader, that isn’t what reality looks like. On my best, most pared-down day, I still need my go-to crossbody—and on my worst, I need a full-on backpack. Summer bags are a necessary evil (really, bags during any season are a necessary evil, but nuisances feel far more inconvenient when it’s humid AF outside). And if something’s going to be vaguely annoying, it better be cute.

Thankfully, this summer’s bag selection fits the bill. There are tons of summer bags on offer right now—most of them so adorable I don’t even mind the idea of carrying them around all day. Seriously, I hate clutches and everything they stand for (if you expect me to hold anything but a drink or phone in my hand for hours on end, you’re legitimately deranged), but I encountered a summer 2019 clutch or two I actually feel tempted to purchase and carry. (That’s excessively high praise coming from me, an excessively curmudgeonly bag shopper; in other words, it’s a BFD.) And that’s just the clutches. There are countless bucket bags, totes and crossbodies that have me just as enticed.

Bags aren’t my thing, but this summer’s bags definitely are. The selection is so incredibly vast that everyone from the handbag-obsessed to the handbag-reluctant can (clearly) find something they’re looking for—or, in my case, something they weren’t looking for at all.

1. Julie Woven Handbag, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Because jewelry isn’t the only way to do beads anymore.

2. Want Side Saddle Faux Leather Bag, $22 at Nasty Gal

A crossbody sure to elevate any ensemble you throw together.

3. Reclaimed Vintage Plastic Tote Bag, $45 at ASOS

A tote that speaks for itself.

4. Leopard Drawstring Satin Crossbody, $59 at & Other Stories

A crossbody so cute you might catch yourself staring at it all day long.

5. Fable Embroidered Straw Buckle Bag, $52 at Topshop

A fresh take on the enduring straw bag trend.

6. Maddie Wooden Beaded Handbag, $24 at Urban Outfitters

This season will challenge us all to answer the question: How many beaded bags is too many beaded bags?

7. Tiffany Beaded Kiss Lock Bag, $79 at Urban Outfitters

This year’s aughts resurrection is filling the zeitgeist with all kinds of sparkly, beaded pieces—and I’m here for all of them.

8. WANT I Hiss You Were Here Snake Crossbody Bag, $16 at Nasty Gal

So you already have your go-to crossbody. Now you need a statement one, right?!

9. Emm Kuo Ravelo Bucket Bag, $298 at Anthropologie

Last year’s bucket bag trend met last year’s beaded bag trend—and gave us this year’s veritably maximalist beaded bucket bag trend.

10. Clare V. Woven Le Big Sac Tote Bag, $248 at Anthropologie

Perfect for beachy days—or vicarious beachy days.

11. Guanabana Tote Bag, $400 at Urban Outfitters

Fit for holding all your shit.

12. Rose Ave Fabric Clutch, $48 at Free People

A clutch cute enough to justify its inconvenience.

13. Farmers Market Tote, $58 at Free People

An adorable tote that doubles as a reusable grocery bag. Hello, efficiency.

14. Serpui Sue Mini Satchel Bag, $288 at Urban Outfitters

Green is a chronically underrated color for summer, and this cute bag just wants to rectify that.

15. Isabella Beaded Bucket Bag, $19 at Urban Outfitters

It might only manage to hold your phone and wallet—but really, what more do you need?

16. Square Clear Mini Tote Bag, $24 at Urban Outfitters

A tote for the shopper who doesn’t mind everyone knowing their business.

17. Primecut Pouch Purse Crossbody, $150 at Free People

A trendy crossbody you’ll be carrying for years to come.

18. Coco Tassel Hobo Bag, $278 at Free People

The perfect statement piece for your next boho outfit.

19. Miesha Ball Handle Grab Bag, $52 at Topshop

Amazing how much of a difference beaded handles can make.

20. Guanabana Tote Bag, $400 at Urban Outfitters

Perfect for picnics, trips to the beach and days when you really can’t figure out what to leave at home.

21. Harper Hexagon Handle Grab Bag, $48 at Topshop

Introducing: your new go-to.

22. Nannacay Multicolored Straw Tote, $198 at Free People

A straw tote maximalists can surely appreciate.

23. Goldie Beaded Grab Bag, $60 at Topshop

More. Beaded. Bags. Please.

24. Tia Crocodile Grab Bag, $48 at Topshop

The chain detail on this crossbody is too damn cute to pass up.

25. Bree Embellished Slouchy Tote Bag, $88 at Anthropologie

A new way to get your spring/summer florals on.

26. Straw Tote Bag, $39 at Urban Outfitters

I mean. An absolute classic.

27. She’s So Fun Beaded Bucket Bag, $48 at Free People

Honestly I just want to buy these and display them in my room.

28. Laura Ashley Kiss Lock Bag, $39 at Urban Outfitters

More of an aesthetic choice than a practical one, but hey—it’s pretty cute.

29. Mango Beaded Shoulder Bag, $34 at ASOS

Can’t stop, won’t stop.

30. Short Utility Crossbody Bag, $129 at & Other Stories

Not your average crossbody.

31. Saona Coral String Tote Bag, $40 at Topshop

Fit for holding all kinds of stuff—just make sure you’re OK with people knowing what’s inside.

32. Milo Woven Bucket Bag, $148 at Anthropologie

Tempted to put flowers in this one and set it on my nightstand.

33. Ellie Modern Crossbody Bag, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Cute, and veritably on-trend.

34. Heart Quilted Structured Crossbody Bag, $20 at Nasty Gal

Because heart accessory season doesn’t end in February.

35. Mykonos Mini Bag, $55 at Topshop

Take full advantage of this year’s crochet trend while enjoying this season’s bead obsession.

36. Straw Box Handle Bag, $69 at Urban Outfitters

A picnic basket you can actually carry around on the reg.

37. Clare V. Flore Patterned Clutch, $278 at Anthropologie

Sleek enough to take to the office.

38. Raffia Mini Hobo Tote, $80 at Free People

A raffia tote with just enough detail to keep things interesting.

39. Ellie Neon Woven Circle Clutch, $198 at Anthropologie

Practically a work of art.

40. Mara La Rosa Dado Woven Clutch, $358 at Anthropologie

Pops of color that don’t feel at all overwhelming.

41. LUZ Collection Las Rayas Tote Bag, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Practically begging to be toted to the beach.

42. Structured Leather Croc Belt Bag, $79 at & Other Stories

The sleekest belt bag I’ve laid eyes on in a while.

43. WANT Picnic Ready Wicker Bag, $25 at Nasty Gal

Fodder for your next summer Instagram.

44. WANT You Asked Fur It Faux Fur Bag, $12 at Nasty Gal

Definitely a conversation starter.

45. SALT Black Crocodile Tote Bag, $48 at Topshop

A worthwhile addition to any closet.

46. Guanabana Mini Bucket Bag, $80 at Urban Outfitters

A crossbody designed with the extremely pared-down in mind.

47. Shauna Canvas Tote, $78 at Anthropologie

A classic you’ll want in your rotation for decades to come.

48. Aranaz Ola Embellished Bucket Bag, $328 at Anthropologie

Tropical prints are still very much in the zeitgeist.

49. Palma Canaria Flirt Circle Clutch, $188 at Anthropologie

Isn’t it just precious?

50. Meet Me in Tulum Crossbody, $38 at Free People

All kinds of pretty.

51. Mara La Rosa Sanremo Tote Bag, $558 at Anthropologie

Campy, kitschy fun.

52. Jamie Acrylic Basket Bag, $88 at Anthropologie

The basket bag came into its own in 2018—and it doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon.

53. Clara Beaded Slouchy Tote Bag, $78 at Anthropologie

A bag that’s actually comfortable to carry.

54. Georgia Clear Acrylic Grab Bag, $68 at Topshop

Because shoes aren’t the only way to get in on the clear accessory trend.

55. WANT Snake It Home Belt Bag, $16 at Nasty Gal

I’d be remiss not to include at least one belt bag, right?

56. Wooden Beaded Tote Bag, $79 at & Other Stories

A beaded bag even the minimalist in your life could appreciate.

57. Out of Office Bucket Bag, $78 at Free People

Rainbow accessories are having a moment—and this bag gets it.

58. En Shalla Chevron Market Tote Bag, $328 at Anthropologie

Summer’s take on the briefcase.

59. Aranaz Wicker Crab Clutch, $398 at Anthropologie

You never knew you needed a wicker bag shaped like a crab—until now.

60. Skinnydip Samira Striped Beaded Bag, $48 at ASOS

I mean, this one is just all kinds of fun.

61. Shanghai Mini Bag, $38 at Topshop

Haven’t you heard? 2000 is the new 2019.

62. Clare V. Petite Sandy Tote Bag, $98 at Anthropologie

Because pops of color are always a good idea.

63. Mara La Rosa Glasses Striped Clutch, $428 at Anthropologie

A clutch that’ll ensure you never forget your summer sunnies.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.