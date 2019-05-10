StyleCaster
Share

Summer Bags So Cute You’ll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

What's hot
StyleCaster

Summer Bags So Cute You’ll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Summer Bags So Cute You’ll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day
Photo: Alyssa Crane.

Scroll To See More Images

Don’t @ me when I say this, but summer bags are kind of a nuisance. During the summer, all you want to do is bask in the sunlight, frolic around the park and find excuses to go to the beach—at least, that’s all I want to do. And all these genuinely active activities are hampered by the addition of a handbag, clutch or even a crossbody. (No matter how many times I adjust the strap on my go-to crossbody bag, it seems to thump, thump, thump against my leg with every step I take. This is a cry for help.)

I’m of the mind that life would be better if all our belongings could fit neatly in our pockets, thus maximizing our mobility as we do our summer basking in the sunlight, frolicking around the park, and so on. But reader, that isn’t what reality looks like. On my best, most pared-down day, I still need my go-to crossbody—and on my worst, I need a full-on backpack. Summer bags are a necessary evil (really, bags during any season are a necessary evil, but nuisances feel far more inconvenient when it’s humid AF outside). And if something’s going to be vaguely annoying, it better be cute.

Thankfully, this summer’s bag selection fits the bill. There are tons of summer bags on offer right now—most of them so adorable I don’t even mind the idea of carrying them around all day. Seriously, I hate clutches and everything they stand for (if you expect me to hold anything but a drink or phone in my hand for hours on end, you’re legitimately deranged), but I encountered a summer 2019 clutch or two I actually feel tempted to purchase and carry. (That’s excessively high praise coming from me, an excessively curmudgeonly bag shopper; in other words, it’s a BFD.) And that’s just the clutches. There are countless bucket bags, totes and crossbodies that have me just as enticed.

Bags aren’t my thing, but this summer’s bags definitely are. The selection is so incredibly vast that everyone from the handbag-obsessed to the handbag-reluctant can (clearly) find something they’re looking for—or, in my case, something they weren’t looking for at all.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

1. Julie Woven Handbag, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Because jewelry isn’t the only way to do beads anymore.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

2. Want Side Saddle Faux Leather Bag, $22 at Nasty Gal

A crossbody sure to elevate any ensemble you throw together.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

3. Reclaimed Vintage Plastic Tote Bag, $45 at ASOS

A tote that speaks for itself.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

4. Leopard Drawstring Satin Crossbody, $59 at & Other Stories

A crossbody so cute you might catch yourself staring at it all day long.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

5. Fable Embroidered Straw Buckle Bag, $52 at Topshop

A fresh take on the enduring straw bag trend.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

6. Maddie Wooden Beaded Handbag, $24 at Urban Outfitters

This season will challenge us all to answer the question: How many beaded bags is too many beaded bags?

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

7. Tiffany Beaded Kiss Lock Bag, $79 at Urban Outfitters

This year’s aughts resurrection is filling the zeitgeist with all kinds of sparkly, beaded pieces—and I’m here for all of them.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

8. WANT I Hiss You Were Here Snake Crossbody Bag, $16 at Nasty Gal

So you already have your go-to crossbody. Now you need a statement one, right?!

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

9. Emm Kuo Ravelo Bucket Bag, $298 at Anthropologie

Last year’s bucket bag trend met last year’s beaded bag trend—and gave us this year’s veritably maximalist beaded bucket bag trend.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

10. Clare V. Woven Le Big Sac Tote Bag, $248 at Anthropologie

Perfect for beachy days—or vicarious beachy days.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

11. Guanabana Tote Bag, $400 at Urban Outfitters

Fit for holding all your shit.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

12. Rose Ave Fabric Clutch, $48 at Free People

A clutch cute enough to justify its inconvenience.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

13. Farmers Market Tote, $58 at Free People

An adorable tote that doubles as a reusable grocery bag. Hello, efficiency.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

14. Serpui Sue Mini Satchel Bag, $288 at Urban Outfitters

Green is a chronically underrated color for summer, and this cute bag just wants to rectify that.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

15. Isabella Beaded Bucket Bag, $19 at Urban Outfitters

It might only manage to hold your phone and wallet—but really, what more do you need?

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

16. Square Clear Mini Tote Bag, $24 at Urban Outfitters

A tote for the shopper who doesn’t mind everyone knowing their business.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

17. Primecut Pouch Purse Crossbody, $150 at Free People

A trendy crossbody you’ll be carrying for years to come.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

18. Coco Tassel Hobo Bag, $278 at Free People

The perfect statement piece for your next boho outfit.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

19. Miesha Ball Handle Grab Bag, $52 at Topshop

Amazing how much of a difference beaded handles can make.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

20. Guanabana Tote Bag, $400 at Urban Outfitters

Perfect for picnics, trips to the beach and days when you really can’t figure out what to leave at home.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

21. Harper Hexagon Handle Grab Bag, $48 at Topshop

Introducing: your new go-to.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

22. Nannacay Multicolored Straw Tote, $198 at Free People

A straw tote maximalists can surely appreciate.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

23. Goldie Beaded Grab Bag, $60 at Topshop

More. Beaded. Bags. Please.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

24. Tia Crocodile Grab Bag, $48 at Topshop

The chain detail on this crossbody is too damn cute to pass up.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

25. Bree Embellished Slouchy Tote Bag, $88 at Anthropologie

A new way to get your spring/summer florals on.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

26. Straw Tote Bag, $39 at Urban Outfitters

I mean. An absolute classic.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

27. She’s So Fun Beaded Bucket Bag, $48 at Free People

Honestly I just want to buy these and display them in my room.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

28. Laura Ashley Kiss Lock Bag, $39 at Urban Outfitters

More of an aesthetic choice than a practical one, but hey—it’s pretty cute.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

29. Mango Beaded Shoulder Bag, $34 at ASOS

Can’t stop, won’t stop.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

30. Short Utility Crossbody Bag, $129 at & Other Stories

Not your average crossbody.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

31. Saona Coral String Tote Bag, $40 at Topshop

Fit for holding all kinds of stuff—just make sure you’re OK with people knowing what’s inside.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

32. Milo Woven Bucket Bag, $148 at Anthropologie

Tempted to put flowers in this one and set it on my nightstand.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

33. Ellie Modern Crossbody Bag, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Cute, and veritably on-trend.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

34. Heart Quilted Structured Crossbody Bag, $20 at Nasty Gal

Because heart accessory season doesn’t end in February.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

35. Mykonos Mini Bag, $55 at Topshop

Take full advantage of this year’s crochet trend while enjoying this season’s bead obsession.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

36. Straw Box Handle Bag, $69 at Urban Outfitters

A picnic basket you can actually carry around on the reg.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

37. Clare V. Flore Patterned Clutch, $278 at Anthropologie

Sleek enough to take to the office.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

38. Raffia Mini Hobo Tote, $80 at Free People

A raffia tote with just enough detail to keep things interesting.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

39. Ellie Neon Woven Circle Clutch, $198 at Anthropologie

Practically a work of art.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

40. Mara La Rosa Dado Woven Clutch, $358 at Anthropologie

Pops of color that don’t feel at all overwhelming.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

41. LUZ Collection Las Rayas Tote Bag, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Practically begging to be toted to the beach.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

42. Structured Leather Croc Belt Bag, $79 at & Other Stories

The sleekest belt bag I’ve laid eyes on in a while.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

43. WANT Picnic Ready Wicker Bag, $25 at Nasty Gal

Fodder for your next summer Instagram.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

44. WANT You Asked Fur It Faux Fur Bag, $12 at Nasty Gal

Definitely a conversation starter.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

45. SALT Black Crocodile Tote Bag, $48 at Topshop

A worthwhile addition to any closet.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

46. Guanabana Mini Bucket Bag, $80 at Urban Outfitters

A crossbody designed with the extremely pared-down in mind.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

47. Shauna Canvas Tote, $78 at Anthropologie

A classic you’ll want in your rotation for decades to come.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

48. Aranaz Ola Embellished Bucket Bag, $328 at Anthropologie

Tropical prints are still very much in the zeitgeist.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

49. Palma Canaria Flirt Circle Clutch, $188 at Anthropologie

Isn’t it just precious?

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

50. Meet Me in Tulum Crossbody, $38 at Free People

All kinds of pretty.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

51. Mara La Rosa Sanremo Tote Bag, $558 at Anthropologie

Campy, kitschy fun.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

52. Jamie Acrylic Basket Bag, $88 at Anthropologie

The basket bag came into its own in 2018—and it doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

53. Clara Beaded Slouchy Tote Bag, $78 at Anthropologie

A bag that’s actually comfortable to carry.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

54. Georgia Clear Acrylic Grab Bag, $68 at Topshop

Because shoes aren’t the only way to get in on the clear accessory trend.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

55. WANT Snake It Home Belt Bag, $16 at Nasty Gal

I’d be remiss not to include at least one belt bag, right?

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

56. Wooden Beaded Tote Bag, $79 at & Other Stories

A beaded bag even the minimalist in your life could appreciate.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

57. Out of Office Bucket Bag, $78 at Free People

Rainbow accessories are having a moment—and this bag gets it.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

58. En Shalla Chevron Market Tote Bag, $328 at Anthropologie

Summer’s take on the briefcase.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

59. Aranaz Wicker Crab Clutch, $398 at Anthropologie

You never knew you needed a wicker bag shaped like a crab—until now.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

60. Skinnydip Samira Striped Beaded Bag, $48 at ASOS

I mean, this one is just all kinds of fun.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

61. Shanghai Mini Bag, $38 at Topshop

Haven’t you heard? 2000 is the new 2019.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

62. Clare V. Petite Sandy Tote Bag, $98 at Anthropologie

Because pops of color are always a good idea.

STYLECASTER | Summer Bags So Cute You'll Actually Enjoying Holding Them All Day

63. Mara La Rosa Glasses Striped Clutch, $428 at Anthropologie

A clutch that’ll ensure you never forget your summer sunnies.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Tags:
share