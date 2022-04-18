Just 13 Seriously Cute Pieces of Activewear That You Won’t Be Afraid to Sweat In This Summer—Starting at $8

Scroll To See More Images

Summer is on the horizon, and all anyone’s talking about is how hot, humid and sweaty it’s about to get. I’ve been in serious need of updating my wardrobe to cater to the warmer weather, but it got me thinking. Why buy a bunch of nice pieces of clothing that I’ll ruin with sweat? If we’re trying to be super practical here, the solution would be to shop for activewear that camouflages as regular clothing. And let me tell you, there’s a never-ending selection.

I absolutely adore my own Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress. It looks like any other black spaghetti strap dress, except it’s made of performance materials, so I don’t feel particularly bad when I’m wearing it and drenched in sweat, since it hides those marks and is quick-drying. It’s also the easiest thing to wash—no dry cleaners or special washing machine instructions necessary.

My tried-and-true OV dress started my summer wardrobe strategy. There are so many options to pick from that don’t look at all like they’re actually meant for exercise and can be worn to the office just as easily as the gym. Take, for example, Girlfriend Collective’s Sport Skort. Tons of TikTokers have dubbed it their new fave everyday skirt, which makes total sense because of its flattering silhouette, built-in shorts and convenient pockets.

These are just two examples of performance garments that’ll wick your sweat away and dry quickly. Below, find 13 activewear pieces that you’ll feel comfortable sweating in while you slay the summer fashion game, whether you’re dancing at a music festival or running around town.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress

I can’t sing enough praises for my trusty OV dress. It’s extremely comfortable and I just love the two hidden pockets in the built-in shorts (no more uncomfy spandex!!). It’s so cute that I’ve worn it to meals with friends, museums and pretty much everywhere. Layer it with a cardigan or sweater at the office, and nobody will even know you’re wearing a workout dress.

Zuda Z-Move Pleated Pocket Skort

Preppy fashion is coming back and this pleated skort is a good starting point. Whether you’re going to bottomless mimosas or rollerblading around the neighborhood, you’re going to want this comfy skort on.

Core 10 by Reebok Crop Fitted Muscle Tank

Style this cropped muscle tank with your fave pair of high-waisted Levi’s for an easy, breezy, casual ’fit. Made of sweat-wicking polyester, we know you’ll be wearing this top all summer long.

Alo Yoga Airbrush Mesh Corset Tank

Corsets are so in right now, but why cover your nice lacey one in sweat when you could wear this breathable mesh one. Pair this corset top with distressed ’90s-inspired jeans and you’re ready to hit the boardwalk.

Halara In My Feels Everyday Cloudful 2-in-1 Activity Dress

If you’re not ready to drop $100 on an OV dress, go for Halara’s In My Feels version. The TikTok-verse can’t get enough of this affordable activewear brand and neither can we. We love a good halterneck dress for summer.

Girlfriend Collective Sport Skort

Everyone on TikTok is wearing the Sport Skort. It’s giving a little Y2K and a lot of country club tennis VIP. The skort is so versatile, you could wear it to a festival or a night out. The high-rise waistline, side slits, mesh pockets and sweat-wicking fabric make it the perfect skirt for any casual or dressier summer activity.

Athleta Renew Racerback Tank

We can’t believe the perfect racerback tank exists. It has odor-controlling yarns, a chafe-free seamless design and UPF 50+ sun protection. Grab your neutral essentials like black and white, or go bold with the stunning green or yellow options.

Year of Ours Resort Twist Long Sleeve

Did we just find your new fave going-out top? Year of Ours makes cute athleisure clothing and this long sleeve is a definite showstopper. Wear it with jeans and gold jewelry for the chicest summer look.

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Henley Slim Tank

Henley tops are instant classics, and you can bring this design into your summer wardrobe thanks to Abercrombie & Fitch’s YPB Henley Slim Tank. Pair it with one of the preppy tennis girl skirts from this list and you have an airy and comfy OOTD.

Lululemon Pace Rival Skirt

We know we’ve already mentioned a bunch of skirts, but this Lululemon one is unique in that you can select the length. We’re already obsessed with the 12-inch version since it could totally work as a Y2K micro-mini skirt.

Free People Movement All Star Onesie

From yoga to the farmer’s market, you can’t go wrong with this ready-for-anything onesie. Grab your fave bucket hat, slides and canvas tote for the ultimate laidback look.

Everlane The Perform Cami

We love this performance cami because it features a built-in shelf bra, sweat-wicking fabric and lightweight compression. Plus, there are plenty of camis that don’t have adjustable straps, but lucky for you, this one does.

Reformation Dev Ecostretch Short Jumpsuit

Throw on this short jumpsuit from Reformation on those days when you can’t be bothered to pick out an elaborate outfit. We love the square neckline, too!