Summer Accessories Report – Pull Your Look Together With These Chic Must-Haves

As we say good bye to cooler temps, we’re starting to peel off more layers, so naturally we’ve been looking for ways to style our outfits in a new unique way. Since creative layering will no longer do, accessorizing seems to be our only option for summer, and our current obsession happens to be headwear. Why you ask? Well, for starters, it’s the chicest way we can imagine to tame those frizzy summer locks, no product required and what could be better than that? We picked out some of our favorite options below so whether you’re a headband kind of girl or fancy a wide-brimmed straw hat over your locks, you’ll know the best places to look.



1) The Boater Hat



From L to R: Pins & Needles Straw Boater Hat ($28); ASOS Straw Boater Hat, ($25.36).



Why not give your fedora a break this season? Look chic while protecting yourself from those harmful UV rays by sporting a chic boater hat. Pair it with your favorite denim cutoffs and an easy tee or just your swimsuit. But regardless of whether you’re on a boat or not, it’s great for enjoying the summer weather.



2) The Head Chain From L to R: Free People Fantasia Head Piece ($98); Eugenia Kim Multi-Strand Headband/Necklace ($136).

Summer heat got you in a fashion rut? Just slip on a head chain and presto your outfit will look exponentially more fabulous. Dress it up by wearing it with your favorite flowy maxi dress for a Grecian-inspired look, or dress it down by pairing with your favorite vintage tee and your go-to worn-in jeans.



3) Native American-Inspired Headbands

From L to R: Deepa Gurnani Tribal Headband, Shopbop.com, $40.60; Bonaroo Braided Headband, Free People, $16

Channel your inner Pocahontas this summer by donning a Native American inspired headband. Think anything with distressed leather, exotic feathers and colorful beading. They’re great for those days when you want to dress down but still look put together, and they’re a super easy way to add some zest to a dull outfit. Did we also mention that you’ll fit in perfectly at all the summertime music festivals just around the corner?

4) The Pseudo Turban

From L to R: Jennifer Behr Knit Turban Headwrap, Saks, $162; Urban Renewel Silky Turban Headwrap, Urban Outfitters, $18

For most of us, summer humidity usually leads to one thing: uncontrollable and frizzy hair. This season, tame your wild locks by wearing an easy turban-inspired head wrap. Super simple but extremely chic at the same time.

Related: 10 Outrageous Fashion Accessories Made Purely For Entertainment