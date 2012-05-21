Summer Must: ’50s Pin-Up Girl Beach Style

Just last week, the New York Times was kind enough to inform us that retro ’50s pin-up girl fashions were back in style. Admittedly, we feel they were a little late to the game on this one considering New York, L.A., Detroit, Baltimore and Philly have all had thriving rockabilly subcultures for years that live and die for sick tattoos, slicked-back pompadours, roller derby and ’60s surf music. (And we only know this because we used to date a rockabilly dude, so consider us ahead of the curve).

Needless to say, the beach and vintage style is an iconic combination that lends itself to a more demure girl who prefers to amp up her beauty wattage while not revealing every inch of her lady bits (i.e. think Sandy from Grease and you’re already half-way there). Red lips, cat eyes and a cute one piece are all you really need to explore your own pin-up potential.

Need some style inspiration? Check out these eight essential items for channeling your inner ’50s beach goddess on a budget!