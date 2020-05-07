The Top 10 Fashion Trends For 2020 You Don’t Want To Sleep On

Even if it’s just for your next Zoom call, dressing up while stuck inside can honestly be a fun activity—so why not keep up to date and try out the top 2020 summer fashion trends? Not only are these hot summer fashion trends fun, bold and guaranteed to mix in well with your current wardrobe, they’re also already available to shop. Below, you’ll find 10 different summer 2020 trends—based on runways and street style we’ve seen so far—you can go ahead and stock up on now. I’ve never been one to really stay ahead of the curve, but 2020 is my time (and your time) to shine.

Whether you’re someone who loves to stay up to date with the trends, or you just have an obsession with dresses, these 2020 trends are bound to inspire your new year wardrobe. Below, you’ll find seven 2020 summer fashion trends we cannot wait to try—indoors or outside in the world (once it opens again). Luckily, you can find pretty much all these styles now, so go ahead and stock up on the summer 2020 trends before everyone else. When it comes time to walk into a party (weird concept, we know) or hit up your BFF’s virtual birthday party, you’ll be way ahead of the game.

Go ahead and peruse the trends below—and the shopping options we’ve included!! (You’re welcome.)—and get ready to be the most stylish one in the group chat. From tie-dye clothes and co-ordinating sweatsuits to minimalist strappy heels and shoulder bags, these trends are endlessly cool.

1. Tie Dye

Whether it was at camp, at home or at a friend’s house, warm weather has always called for tie-dye. And because everything old is new again, the 2020 tie-dye trend is alive and well. From the runways to street style looks, there’s no denying tie-dye is trending for yet another season, and we’re loving it. Try a classic tie-dye tee or opt for something more unexpected—like a tie-dye denim jacket.

Cropped Cap Sleeve Crew Tee

This cap sleeved tie-dye tee is a cute option for hot summer days. Wear it with your favorite high-waisted shorts or as a cute cover-up option over your cutest bikini.

One-Piece Swimsuit

A fun way to try the 2020 tie-dye trend is with a cute tie-dye swimsuit. Get ready to soak in all the compliments as you lounge by the pool this summer.

Oversized Jean Jacket

A tie-dyed denim jacket is a fun and unexpected take on the tie-dye trend. Pair it with white jeans or denim cut-offs for the ultimate summer look.

2. Crochet

Crocheting isn’t just the perfect stay-at-home activity. It’s also a major summer 2020 trend we’re already seeing everywhere (and would have seen all over the festival circuit as well). Luckily for all of us, it’s cute enough to wear for any summer adventure. From crochet shorts and dresses to even swimwear, this trend was everywhere on the 2020 runways, so go ahead and lean in.

Mes Amis Crochet

If you’re someone who gets hot all the time (same!!), but want to try the crochet trend this summer, opt for this cute cropped cami. You’ll stay cool enough and rock the knitted trend at the same time.

Cotton Cord Bag

Of course, an easy way to try the crochet trend is with summer-ready crochet bag. Carry it to the beach when they open back up or use it to go grocery shopping.

Ohana Crochet Cardigan

This crochet cardigan is light enough to wear even when it’s hot outside. Just pair it with some cut-off shorts or throw it over your favorite swimsuit for an effortlessly cool look.

3. Hair Kerchiefs

Trying to figure out what to do with all your bandanas and scarves once they’re no longer being used as face masks? Put them in your hair, y’all. There are so many fun ways to style hair kerchiefs this summer—whether it’s as a wrap, headband or tied in a pony. Try an on-trend neon shade or go with a fun animal print pattern. The possibilities are endless.

Women’s Bandana Neckerchief

You can’t go wrong with polka dots or florals, so why not treat yourself to both? These fun and bright colors are perfect for spring and summer.

Headscarf Kerchief

Typically I’m not a huge paisley fan, but this paisley hair kerchief has me changing my tune. It would look so cute tied to the side of a bag, too.

Bandana Neckerchiefs

This set of for cute hair kerchiefs is the perfect starter set for anyone who wants to try out this trend. The gorgeous colors will work well into fall, too.

4. Minimalist Strappy Heels

Strap me down, baby. Straps are all the rage this season, and summer 2020 will be full of elegant and fun strappy heels. Whether it’s straps that go all the way up your leg or three simple straps on the shoe, this trend is going to pop up everywhere this summer—especially in minimalist designs. This means, of course, that this 2020 shoe trend is sure to look amazing with pretty much any outfit in your closet.

Aliciana Sandal

A white strappy heel is truly the perfect summer shoe. You can wear them with your favorite sundress or pair them with jeans for a more casual look.

Dax Sandals

Another summer must-have? The strappy black heel. This timeless shoe will last you for summers to come—so don’t be afraid to splurge a little on this classic heel.

Nico Sandal

If you want something that’s still strappy and minimalist, but has a fun summer flare, you can’t go wrong with this cute pastel yellow pair of heels.

5. Sheer Mesh

Sheer mesh clothing is one of the hottest summer trends this year—and for good reason. Not only is it sexy AF, but it also allows your skin to breathe when it’s ridiculously hot outside. This is a fun trend to wear all summer long, whether you’re sitting in your backyard or out and about. Just pair it with your cutest bikini or under a denim jacket for cool nights.

Twill & Mesh Skirt

Play a game of peek-a-boo with this cute twill and mesh skirt. It’s perfect for when you want just a little bit of see-through action.

Mesh Sleeve Bodysuit

Of course, you don’t have to go all the way sheer. You can try a bodysuit with a mesh sleeve to test out the trend first.

Green Fishnet T-Shirt Dress

Wear this green sheer t-shirt dress as a swimsuit coverup or pair it with your favorite bralette for a seriously cute summer ensemble.

6. Shoulder Bags

While micro and bucket bags are sure to be seen all over street style this year, there’s one design that will reign: the shoulder bag. As timeless as it is chic, the shoulder bag is the perfect addition to any summer wardrobe. Plus, because this trend is so general, there are so many fun and unique ways to rock it this season. Go with classic neutral shoulder bag or choose something totally maximalist. The choice is yours.

Mini Baguette Bag

We can’t help but obsess over the chain strap detail and fun snake print on this baguette bag. It’s oh-so trendy and perfect for summer.

Eva Shoulder Bag

The green hue of this shoulder bag is too cute to pass up. You can ever wear it well into fall if you pair it with some dark neutrals.

Claire Nylon Tote

Try two trends in one this summer with a cute tie-dye tote bag. It’s a fun take on the classic shoulder bag—and will hold all your essentials.

7. String Bikinis

Yes, string bikinis are back, friends, and they’re allowing us all to live our skimpiest lives this summer. I don’t make the rules; Meg Thee Stallian does, and she’s already stepped out in a string bikini of her own. Another hot girl summer is on its way, and we’re so ready. Don’t forget, though: String bikinis are for everybody and every body. I can’t wait to see Lizzo rocking one alongside Kylie Jenner. No matter your body type, this summer 2020 swimsuit trend is for you, too.

Louisa Bikini Top & Jaime Bikini Bottoms

Gingham for spring and summer is always a classic go-to—and for good reason. The pattern practically screams warm weather, and looks cute on everyone.

Triangle Bikini Top & Side Tie Bikini Bottoms

OK, can we talk about the ruffles on this cute light yellow bikini? They add the perfect summery touch, but are subtle enough to make this bikini easy to wear over and over again.

Polka Triangle Bikini Top & String Bikini Bottoms

An itsy bitsy polka dot bikini is as classic as summer itself. Plus, polka dot bikinis are so easy to mix and match with other patterns or solids—whatever you have in your closet already.

8. Co-ordinating Sweatsuits

Co-ordinating sweatsuits might sound a little strange for summer trends, but since many of us are likely going to be spending more time inside this season, they’re the ideal trendy option for staying cozy indoors. Take a cute from Hailey Bieber’s street style and pick up a co-ordinating sweatsuit (or two) for comfy AF summer days in the air conditioning or cool summer nights outside.

Always Juicy Fresh Sweat Set

Make a statement in this fun tie-dye sweatsuit—featuring a seriously cool cropped hoodie! The orange hue is so fun for summer, too.

Tie-Dye Sweatsuit

Honestly, you can never have too many tie-dye sweatsuits, so treat yourself to this little pastel number for summer 2020. You can wear the pieces together or separately to get more wear out of it, too!

Vintage Sweatshirt & Jogger

A broutfit (all-brown outfit, obvs) never looked so cozy and chic at the same time. This vintage-inspired sweatsuit from Bandier is a perfect at-home option.

9. Suiting

The suit took over 2019’s street style scene, and summer 2020 is no different. Available in everything from neutrals to neons, chic suiting is a must-have trendy look. If you don’t want to go with a full-blown suiting look, you can always try an oversized blazer with a tee and bike shorts to try out the trend this summer.

Blazer with Satin Tie & Satin Detail Pant

This pretty teal suit is truly made for summer. You can easily dress it up for work or pair the blazer with a graphic tee and jeans for a more casual look.

Oversized Blazer & Bermuda Shorts

Worried about overheating in the summer temperatures? Try a blazer and shorts look for the ultimate warm-weather suiting. The pink hue is too cute to pass up, anyway.

Dad Suit Blazer & Slim Suit Pants

One of the best parts about this checked suit—other than the fact that it’s ridiculously—is that it can easily transition from season to season with just a few changes to the rest of your outfit.

10. Neon Green

We all know neon has been—and will continue to be—very trendy for the past few seasons, but pay special attention to this bright green hue. It’s here to brighten up every summer wardrobe and make you stand out on the streets (or in a Zoom call). If you’re a little nervous to go full-on neon this summer, try some neon green accessories to get your feet wet first.

Jelly Crossbody Bag

A cute neon green bag is a fun and easy way to try out the summer 2020 trend. You can pair it with a neutral look or go totally neon and wear this bag with a bright suit.

Puff Sleeve Blouse

This puff sleeve neon green blouse is an ideal summer situation for going out (or staying in and chatting on Zoom with friends). Try it with dark high-waisted jeans or a simple satin skirt.

Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Another ridiculously easy way to add a little bit of the neon green trend to your summer wardrobe is with a pair of cat-eye sunnies. They’ll add the perfect pop of neon to any ensemble you wear.

