Summer Sequins Are the Warm-Weather Blessing You Didn’t Know You Needed

Scroll To See More Images

For too long, we’ve collectively restricted our sparkliest ensembles for special occasions. Sequins are for birthdays, holidays and New Year’s Eves only; they are never to see the light of day, and certainly not to see the light of night unless that night is designated as some kind of Big Deal. But this summer’s sequin trend is throwing a wrench into everything we thought we knew about sparkles, about propriety, about life.

As of summer 2019, everyday sequins are not only acceptable—they’re veritably trendy. Summer sparkles have pervaded designer collections and fast-fashion stores, alike. And they’re poised to pervade our closets, too. No longer must we closet our extra AF sartorial selves 362 days each year. We’re now invited—nay, encouraged—to unleash them on the daily. Summer sequins are here, baby. And it’s time we all shone as bright as the summer sun.

But summer is about saturation, vibrance, color, you say. And sequins are typically rendered in some kind of neutral! You’re not wrong. Except that, just as summer is upending sequin wear paradigms, it’s upending sequin clothing paradigms, too. Summer 2019’s trendiest sequin pieces are as bright as its matte ones. They’re also as dynamic. Sequin fringe is on the menu—so are sequin ruffles and sequin-covered floral prints. Call to mind any piece you’ve been eyeing this summer, and odds are, it’s now available in a veritably sparkly iteration.

A wise woman once said, “Shine bright like a diamond.” And summer 2019 is making it easier than ever to heed her suggestion.

1. Sister Jane All-Over Sequin Midi Dress, $42 at ASOS

Because everyone’s 9-to-5 arsenal could use a little more sparkle.

2. Alice + Olivia Harmie Sequin Mini Dress, $495 at Revolve

Sequin-covered without feeling too metallic.

3. LPA Square Tank with Back Slit, $35 at Revolve

Fit for any (and every) night out this summer.

4. Tiered Sequin Midi Skirt, $38 at ASOS

A stunning amalgamation of summer’s sequin trend and 2019’s ruffle infatuation.

5. Sequin Dress, $69.90 at Zara

The slip dress trend, the sheer clothing trend and the summer sequin trend—all wrapped up in one.

6. Sequin Midi Skirt, $40 at Topshop

A skirt so fun you’ll be looking for excuses to wear it.

7. Sequin Top, $39.90 at Zara

For anyone who doubted us when we said the words “sequin-covered floral prints.”

8. X by NBD Misha Dress, $181 at Revolve

Fit for date nights and club nights, alike.

9. Emory Park Short-Sleeved Sequin Shirt, $72 at ASOS

Spice up your button-down rotation—because you can.

10. NBD Payton Pants, $83 at Revolve

Sequin. Fringe.

11. All-Over Square Sequin T-Shirt, $64 at ASOS

Iridescent, sequin-adorned fun.

12. Floral Embellished Milkmaid Mini Dress, $237 at ASOS

A sequin dress you could definitely wear during wedding season.

13. X by NBD Levi Skirt, $160 at Revolve

A pencil skirt dripping with sexy-fun appeal.

14. Fringed Sequin Dress, $69.90 at Zara

Because you deserve flapper-worthy fringe year-round.

15. Neon Sequin Top, $29.90 at Zara

A sequin top fit for brunch, the bar—anywhere.

16. Sequin Dress, $49.90 at Zara

Sport it on its own this summer, and layer it over a turtleneck for transitional season wear.

17. Motel Ahena Sparkly Animal Print Tie-Back Top, $46 at Urban Outfitters

Aughts-y in all the right ways.

18. Bright Sequin Kimono, $59.50 at ASOS

So fun you’ll be looking for excuses to dance around in it all day long.

19. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Evans Skirt, $149 at Revolve

A no-fail addition to any wardrobe.

20. Disc Sequin Shift Dress, $94.50 at ASOS

Because two kinds of sequins are better than one.

21. Sequin Top, $29.90 at Zara

A sequin top sure to play well with the rest of your wardrobe.

22. Sparkly Maxi Skirt, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

You can officially have flowy bohemian comfort and take full advantage of summer sparkles, too.

23. X by NBD Sunny Embellished Mini Dress, $378 at Revolve

For the shopper who always struggles to choose between silver and gold.

24. Retrofete Katie Bustier Top, $375 at Revolve

Dripping with ’80s appeal—and full of styling potential.

25. Motel Sunny Kiss Sparkly Sheer T-Shirt Dress, $74 at Urban Outfitters

An all-in-one festival season look sure to double as a trendy swim cover-up.

26. Sequin Camisole, $49.90 at Zara

Fringy, sequin-adorned, colorful delight.

27. Sequin Wrap Dress, $49.90 at Zara

A silhouette worth owning—in a textile worth owning, too.

28. X by NBD Keagan Embellished Top, $238 at Revolve

Bralettes are fun. Sparkly bralettes are endlessly more fun.

29. Retrofete x Revolve Tanya Dress, $585 at Revolve

’80s-referential enough to feel party-worthy. Sleek enough to feel 2019-friendly.

30. Lovers + Friends Ever Bodysuit, $138 at Revolve

The only thing that could make summer sequins better than they already are? A rainbow palette.

31. Sequin Dress, $69.90 at Zara

Your favorite T-shirt dress—in sequin form.

32. Limited Edition Mesh Sequin Sweater, $69.90 at Zara

Why choose between summer’s crochet trend and summer’s sequin trend when you can simply have both at once?

33. Sequin Dress, $49.90 at Zara

Show this to the next person who tells you ruching can’t be cute.

34. Warehouse Spot Sequin Skirt, $41 at ASOS

It’s a polka dot, sequin pencil skirt—need we really say more?

35. Sequin Fringe Cami, $43 at ASOS

Boomerang-approved.

36. Sequin Dress, $49.90 at Zara

Understated sequins with enough romantic appeal to earn a spot in your wedding guest rotation.

37. Lovers + Friends Raine Crop Top, $129 at Revolve

Not sure which kind of sequins you like best? Wear them all.

38. Short Sequin Dress, $69.90 at Zara

Fit for any occasion. Any season. Any setting.

39. Lovers + Friends Rumi Top, $57 at Revolve

Sure to seriously elevate your night-out wardrobe.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.