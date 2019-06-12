Summer 2019 Calls for Fringe, Fringe and More Fringe

Scroll To See More Images

I’m unclear on where summer 2019’s fringe clothing trend came from. In some ways, it feels reminiscent of last year’s infatuation with Western styles. Everything from our boots to our button-downs felt decidedly cowboy-worthy—and fringe does, too. In other ways, though, it speaks to summer’s consistent bohemian aesthetic. Fringe details find their way to flowy kimonos, flowy blouses and even more flowy maxi dresses; this isn’t new, necessarily, it’s just more abundant than usual. Or perhaps our reignited passion for fringe is simply a natural extension of our obsession with camp, with kitsch, with maximalism. We’ve already adorned our clothing with beads, sequins, feathers, ruffles and everything in between—maybe the only recently uncharted territory was fringe.

No matter its origin story, one thing is clear: Fringe is here to pervade our closets, our Instagram feeds, our lives in summer 2019. After several designers debuted fringe-covered styles at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019, fringe-y pieces crept into our favorite fashion-fashion retailers. Mini dresses weren’t complete without fringe-y hemlines. Pants were made better by row after row of fringe. Jacket sleeves, belts and necklaces found their way into the movement too—making it clear that no piece of clothing, no matter how small or seemingly un-fringe-able, was free from fringe’s newfound reign.

Fringe is happening. And its cloudy history leaves it feeling aesthetic-agnostic—making it a seamless addition to any summer wardrobe, no matter how, exactly, you’d self-describe your #lewk.

1. Majorelle Hannah Mae Top, $128 at Revolve

Going-out tops are more fun when adorned with beads and string. This is non-negotiable.

2. Norma Kamali Fringe-Hem Legging, $430 at Revolve

I own these, and I’m only starting to figure out how to style them. (Pro tip: Try a long-sleeve wrap top, or any boxy crop.)

3. Meadow Leather Crossbody, $84 at Free People

For the shopper who prefers to keep maximalist details to the accessory sphere.

4. Beacon Halter, $69.95 at Free People

It was only a matter of time before thicc fringe was on offer, too.

5. L’Academie The Roi Midi Skirt, $198 at Revolve

Boomerang-approved.

6. Fringes Dress, $49.90 at Zara

A fringe dress that doesn’t feel too obviously 1920s.

7. Suede Fringe Blazer, $399.95 at Free People

See what I meant about the Western influence?

8. NBD Liliana Mini Dress, $119 at Revolve

The perfect blend of summer’s crochet obsession and its love of fringe.

9. Beach Flower Belt Bag, $48 at Free People

Fringe-y macrame accessories have long been a thing, but they’re finding more significant traction in 2019.

10. Tularosa Selena Jacket, $107 at Revolve

Sure to chic up even the lowest-key of tee-and-jeans combos.

11. Fringed Sequin Dress, $69.90 at Zara

Leave it to Zara to make sequin- and fringe-covered summer pieces happen.

12. We the Free Fable Vest, $298 at Free People

Sure to play as well with your favorite sundress as it will with your go-to tee.

13. Mesh Skirt, $39.90 at Zara

Fringe, but make it office-appropriate.

14. On the Fringe Western Boot, $399.95 at Free People

Cowboy boots just got even trendier.

15. Lovers + Friends Stevie Crop Top, $88 at Revolve

Come summer, matching sets are always a good idea.

16. Fringe Embroidered Jacket, $1,200 at Free People

The Western movement met the utility clothing movement—and somehow, it worked?

17. Fringe Embellished Pencil Skirt, $29 at ASOS

For the person who prefers sequins to strings.

18. Fringed Mini Skirt, $39.90 at Zara

Definitely shopping this one with the matching bralette.

19. Crossroads Fringe Boot, $248 at Free People

Easily integrated into your day-to-day rotation.

20. Faux Suede Fringed Jacket, $69.90 at Zara

The perfect thing to toss over your outfit on a surprisingly breezy summer day.

21. Fringe Jacquard Midi Dress, $33 at ASOS

Date night, anyone?

22. LPA Oriana Skirt, $198 at Revolve

Wrap skirts have long been a summer favorite—and this fringe-covered option feels particularly on-trend.

23. Fringe-Hem Embroidered Midi Skirt, $59.50 at ASOS

A matching set that looks like a dress? Sign us up.

24. Swish Swish Fringe Belt, $18 at Nasty Gal

Statement belts are always a good idea.

25. Fringe Textured Weave Tunic, $49.90 at Zara

Nothing like a fringe-covered sheath to spice things up.

26. Native Rose Oversized Cardigan, $43 at ASOS

A touch of fringe, for the fringe lover who also appreciate subtlety. (You contain multitudes.)

27. Fringed Bib Necklace, $58 at Anthropologie

Fringe. Made out of tortoiseshell beads.

28. Lovewave The Fringe Skirt, $158 at Revolve

A lower-key fringe-y midi, because it’s all in the details.

29. Textured Weave Fringe Dress, $39.90 at Zara

Summer parties are no match for this versatile go-to.

30. Fringe with Benefits Faux Leather Jacket, $46 at Nasty Gal

The most badass leather jacket on the block. (And perhaps the budget-friendliest, too.)

31. Limited Edition Fringe Dress, $119 at Zara

It’s sparkly and covered in fringe. Need I, really, say more?

32. Lead the Sway Fringe Knee-High Boot, $60 at Nasty Gal

Integrate these into your going-out rotation—I dare you.

33. Fringe Coat, $33 at ASOS

As long as 60-degree June days are a thing, summer trench coats will be a thing, too.

34. Lovers + Friends Mika Mini Dress, $248 at Revolve

The ultimate night-out dress.

35. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Fig Dress, $178 at Revolve

A tank dress with all kinds of on-trend appeal.

36. Fringed Jacket, $49.90 at Zara

As fit for the office as it is for lounging around your house.

37. Understated Leather x Revolve Paris Texas Belt, $290 at Revolve

Festival season isn’t over any time soon.

38. Fringed Dress, $29.90 at Zara

The classic LBD, done the fringe way.

39. Fringed Sweater, $39.90 at Zara

A sweater that would look great with your favorite summer jeans—but even better with its matching midi.

40. Scarf Print Wrap Mini Skirt, $28 at ASOS

Jacquard and fringe are a surprising match made in sartorial heaven.

41. Fringe Textured Weave Top, $29.90 at Zara

Ponchos just got cool again.

