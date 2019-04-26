The 5 Summer 2019 Accessories Trends You’ll Be Seeing Everywhere—and Ways to Shop Them All

Scroll To See More Images

With summer approaching more quickly than we realize, it’s time to accept the fact that we might need some cute new summer accessories. Because I always like to know what’s trending ahead of time, I talked to fashion experts from Free People and Zara about what accessories are trending for summer 2019—and I’m super excited about it. Accessories are such a fun and easy way to keep trendy, and summer 2019 trends are already available in droves.

There are so many on-trend ways to rock your sunnies, bags and even hair accessories this summer, so let’s get to it. The best part about accessories is that it’s less commitment than creating an entirely on-trend outfit—especially if you don’t have the funds to buy an entirely new wardrobe each season. So consider this your excuse to treat yourself on some fun summer 2019 accessories. You’ll stay on-trend without breaking the bank.

1. Pearls

This isn’t your grandma’s pearl collection, y’all. Pearls are being used in myriad cute and stylish ways this summer. From fresh takes on pearl jewelry to pearl hair accessories and even sunnies, the stereotypically preppy pearl is getting re-imagined. A Free People Representative suggests trying mixing hard metals and pearls for an extra on-trend look this summer.

Altaira Sterling Pearl Ring, $170 at Free People

The claw details on this pearl ring give it a cool twist.

8 Other Reasons Lindsay Pearl Hair Pin Set, $44 at Urban Outfitters

Hair accessories are having a major moment in 2019, so it only makes sense to pair them with on-trend pearls.

Gabriella Pearl Sunglasses, $25 at Free People

What’s summer without some on-trend sunnies? These sunglasses are a super accessible way to try the summer 2019 pearl trend.

2. Anklets

It feels like I’m back at camp with this summer 2019 anklet trend. Draw attention to your tan ankles or cute summer sandals with an equally adorable anklet, slated to be big this summer, according to a Free People Representative. They’re available in so many different styles—on-trend shells, delicate gold and silver, crystals—you name it. If it can be turned into an anklet, you’ll probably be able to find it this summer.

Valley Crystal Anklet, $20 at Free People

An on-trend way to keep a crystal on you at all times.

Chain Link Anklet, $9.50 at ASOS

I love how simple yet detailed this cute anklet is. Such an easy way to try this trend.

Shells Layer Anklet, $20 at Free People

ICYMI: Shells are everywhere right now. And, of course, they’re perfect on an anklet.

3. Sunglasses Chains

TBH, the only place I’d ever seen glasses chains before now was on TV when a librarian was on screen. But, according to a Free People Representative, they’re on-trend and cooler than ever for summer 2019. Sunglasses chains are the perfect quirky accessory for all your cute summer sunnies. Plus, if you’re always losing your glasses, this is an on-trend way to keep them close to you at all times.

Beaded Sunnies Chain, $24 at Free People

This is definitely not your local librarian’s glasses chain.

Icon Sunglasses Chain, $18 at Urban Outfitters

OK, how cute are the little stars?

Point Break Sunnies Chain, $28 at Free People

This sunglasses chain gives off all the beach-y vibes.

4. Market Bags & Shoppers

While the straw bag will always be one of my favorite summer accessories, it’s always nice to try something new. Market bags and shoppers in fun fabrics or macrame are going to be seen everywhere this summer, according to a Free People Representative. So do yourself a favor and try a cute market bag for the hot months. Not only are they on-trend and super chic, but they can hold everything your heart desires—plus some groceries or fresh flowers!

XXL Denim Shopper, $89.90 at Zara

This oversized tote is the perfect on-trend way to carry everything you need—and more.

My Accessories London Crochet Woven Shopper, $29 at ASOS

Perfect for a beach vacation or just a quick shopping trip.

Farmers Market Tote, $58 at Free People

This cute market bag also features a little bit of on-trend neon.

5. Neon Accessories

Surprise, surprise: Neon is here to stay for summer 2019. As one of the biggest spring 2019 trends, neon is seeping into summer as well—both Zara and Free People agree. Stay on-trend with some cute neon bags, sunnies, etc. They’ll add a fun pop of color to any summer outfit, plus you’ll always be able to find your neon accessories—they’re so fun and bright! Try the trend with also on-trend belt bags (fanny packs, let’s be real) or fun summer sunglasses.

Fluorescent Animal Print Crossbody, $29.90 at Zara

Snake print is also really big for summer 2019, y’all.

Chimi Neon Rectangle Sunglasses, $149 at Urban Outfitters

Not only are these sunnies in on-trend neon, but they just kind of feel like summer. Know what I mean?

Zip Top Clutch, $16 at ASOS

This clutch is such an easy and fun way to try out the neon trend this summer.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.