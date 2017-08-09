Season of Splits: 10 Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up This Summer

Though this summer saw the spark of tons of hot new celebrity couples (see: Zendaya and Tom Holland), it also saw the fallout of several beloved Hollywood pairs. Sure, relationships are hard for everyone. But that difficulty is undoubtedly magnified when you factor in tabloids, pressure from fans, and social media trolls analyzing your every move.
While love surely isn’t dead, it’s a bummer to see a couple weather so many years in Tinseltown only to see them call it quits. To pay homage to these one-time Hollywood duos, we crafted a list of 10 celebrity loves who split this summer. Get out your tissues and take a peek, ahead.
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt
Pratt and Faris broke the hearts of the internet in early August when they announced that they would be separating after more than eight years of marriage. The couple, who met in 2007 on the set of the film Take Me Home and wed in 2011, share 4-year-old son Jack. Pratt announced the news on his Facebook, while Faris shared her statement on Instagram.
"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed," Pratt wrote. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."
Photo:
Getty Images
Madison Parker and Aaron Carter
In early August, Parker and Carter, who began dating in mid-2016, announced that they were splitting after nearly a year together. The news came a day after the singer came out as a bisexual in a personal statement to his Instagram.
"Aaron and Madison love each other and respect one another dearly," Carter's representation told E! News. "It was a mutual decision and Aaron's personal statement released speaks for itself. Now back to the music."
Photo:
Getty Images
Alexa Chung and Alexander Skarsgard
In mid-July, Chung and Skarsgard reportedly called it quits after more than two years of dating. The model and actor, who reportedly began seeing each other in June 2015, were last seen in May as they were leaving a Met Gala afterparty together.
"No one cheated on anyone," a source told E! News. "It was a clean breakup that was caused by busy schedules and distance. They really did love each other and were pretty serious. They still have respect for each other."
Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch
In mid-May, Schumer split from Hanisch after nearly two years of dating. The couple, who met on the dating app Raya in 2015, remain friends, according to a statement from the comedian's reps to E! News.
"Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends," the rep said.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell
Higgins and Bushnell, who met and got engaged on the 20th season of "The Bachelor," announced their split in mid-May after a year and a half engagement. The couple, who also starred on the Freeform reality series, "Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After," remain friends, according to their official statement.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” they told People in a statement. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”
Photo:
Getty Images
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor
After 17 years of marriage, Stiller and Taylor announced in a joint statement to E! News in late May that they've decided to go their separate ways. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2000, share 15-year-old daughter Ella and 12-year-old son Quinlin.
"With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate," they said in a statement. "Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."
Photo:
Getty Images
Summer Phoenix and Casey Affleck
In late July, Phoenix filed for divorce from Affleck after nearly 10 years of marriage. They were introduced to each other in 1995 by the Manchester by the Sea star's brother, Ben Affleck. The couple, who announced their separation in March 2016, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to E! News. They share sons Indiana, 13, and Atticus, 9.
Photo:
Getty Images
Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn
After three years of dating, Rodgers and Munn amicably split in April. The breakup came two months after the couple, who began dating at the end of 2014, sparked engagement rumors when the actress was spotted out with a diamond sparkler on her ring finger.
According to a source for People, they “remain close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”
Photo:
Getty Images
Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd
After eight months of dating, Lautner and Lourd reportedly ended things in early July. The couple, who met on the Ryan Murphy series "Scream Queens" in 2016, began dating last December, shortly before the actress lost her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds. Though Lourd has deleted all pictures with Lautner since their breakup, an People source maintains that they are still friendly.
“They aren’t together anymore but they are still friendly,” the source said. “She’s really focused on her work right now.”
Photo:
instagram / @taylorlautner
Amber Heard and Elon Musk
After a yearlong romance, the actress and Tesla founder reportedly bid each other adieu. The pair first met on the set of Machete Kills in 2013 and began dating shortly after Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp in May 2016. According to a source for Us Weekly, the fallout was due to timing and the pair's busy careers.
"The timing wasn't good for them," the source said. "He's super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [Aquaman] in Australia until October. She's in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting."
Photo:
instagram / @amberheard