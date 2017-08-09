Season of Splits: 10 Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up This Summer

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt

Pratt and Faris broke the hearts of the internet in early August when they announced that they would be separating after more than eight years of marriage. The couple, who met in 2007 on the set of the film Take Me Home and wed in 2011, share 4-year-old son Jack. Pratt announced the news on his Facebook, while Faris shared her statement on Instagram.

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed," Pratt wrote. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."