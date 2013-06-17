StyleCaster
Street Style: Summer in the City

Street Style: Summer in the City

Perrie Samotin

Perrie Samotin
Street Style: Summer in the City
For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than the streets of a big city. Since StyleCaster is located in New York, it’s a given that we’re privy to a cavalcade of inspiring street style daily, and often do our best to capture what we see.

To so many New Yorkers, one of summer’s main attractions is Brooklyn Flea, a giant outdoor flea market packed with a staggering selection of vintage clothing, books, furniture, and knick-knacks, as well as tasty food and drinks. One thing that’s also particularly noteworthy about Brooklyn Flea: the always-cool style spotted on everyone from shoppers to vendors.

We decamped to Brooklyn Flea on a recent sunny Sunday to bring you the most inspiring street style, so look through the gallery and let us know: Which look is your favorite?

All photos by Jenny Norris

1 of 12

Now this is how you rock overalls! We're loving that this gal kept her look simple with a light-blue pair, and added basics like a white tank and fun flat sandals. 

A loose eye-catching floral minidress with paired with simple flats makes for a pretty-much-perfect summer outfit.

A polka-dot romper + a little Chanel bag + Converse = perfection!

Everything about these outfits work—from her striped skirt and cute crop top, to his washed cotton shorts and stylish summery sneakers.

Another stylish summery duo!

For an easy summer look, pair a floral midi skirt with a plain white long-sleeved tee. 

the succes of these two looks are all in the details.

We love how she tempered the sweetness of her little white dress with a pair of Converse sneakers. 

Such a summer-in-the-city look!

What better way to stand out during the summer than with some vibrant, vintage-style prints? 

It's hard to go wrong with an easy-breezy printed maxi—and this one looks vintage.

Mixed stripes feel fresh and summery.

