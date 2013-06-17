Street Style: Summer in the City

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than the streets of a big city. Since StyleCaster is located in New York, it’s a given that we’re privy to a cavalcade of inspiring street style daily, and often do our best to capture what we see.

To so many New Yorkers, one of summer’s main attractions is Brooklyn Flea, a giant outdoor flea market packed with a staggering selection of vintage clothing, books, furniture, and knick-knacks, as well as tasty food and drinks. One thing that’s also particularly noteworthy about Brooklyn Flea: the always-cool style spotted on everyone from shoppers to vendors.

We decamped to Brooklyn Flea on a recent sunny Sunday to bring you the most inspiring street style, so look through the gallery and let us know: Which look is your favorite?

All photos by Jenny Norris

