17 Pairs of Seriously Stylish Sneakers To Wear All Summer

Resist as so many of us may, there’s absolutely no denying that even the most comfortable pair of heels or adorable leather flats can occasionally cause us some discomfort—too tight, too high, too flat, or too narrow. Yet, wearing a pair of sensible gym sneakers all day isn’t exactly at the top of our to-do list, either.

Luckily, there’s a plethora of super-stylish “fashion” sneakers hitting shelves that are both comfortable and stylish; sneakers can that be worn to work, to run errands, and for a night out all summer long. Unlike a pair of clunky running shoes, these sneaks add a cool touch to pretty much any outfit, from denim cutoffs and sundresses, to cropped trousers and tailored bermuda shorts.

From loud prints from labels like Kurt Geiger, Zara, and Rocket Dog, to new summer 2013 offerings from classic brands like Vans, Keds, and Supergas, there’s a summer sneaker for every taste!

Click on through and shop 17 pairs of stylish summer sneakers, and let us know: Which pair is your favorite?

