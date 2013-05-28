StyleCaster
Share

17 Pairs of Seriously Stylish Sneakers To Wear All Summer

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Pairs of Seriously Stylish Sneakers To Wear All Summer

Perrie Samotin
by
17 Pairs of Seriously Stylish Sneakers To Wear All Summer
16 Start slideshow

Resist as so many of us may, there’s absolutely no denying that even the most comfortable pair of heels or adorable leather flats can occasionally cause us some discomfort—too tight, too high, too flat, or too narrow. Yet, wearing a pair of sensible gym sneakers all day isn’t exactly at the top of our to-do list, either.

Luckily, there’s a plethora of super-stylish “fashion” sneakers hitting shelves that are both comfortable and stylish; sneakers can that be worn to work, to run errands, and for a night out all summer long. Unlike a pair of clunky running shoes, these sneaks add a cool touch to pretty much any outfit, from denim cutoffs and sundresses, to cropped trousers and tailored bermuda shorts.

From loud prints from labels like Kurt Geiger, Zara, and Rocket Dog, to new summer 2013 offerings from classic brands like Vans, Keds, and Supergas, there’s a summer sneaker for every taste!

Click on through and shop 17 pairs of stylish summer sneakers, and let us know: Which pair is your favorite?

MORE ON STYLECASTER:
15 Pairs of Comfortably Chic Shoes You Need (For Less Than $60!)
How to Stretch Out Too-Tight Shoes
Cool Denim Shorts to Buy Now For Spring and Summer

0 Thoughts?
1 of 16

Click through to shop 17 pairs of seriously stylish summer sneakers now!

KG by Kurt Geiger Leo Printed Sneakers,  $110; at ASOS

Keds Double Dutch in Neon Purple, $55; at Keds

Bucketfeet Pineapple Canvas Slip-On, $65; at Bucketfeet

Tory Burch Miles Floral-Print Sneakers, $87.50; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Converse x Commes Des Garcons Sneakers, $130; available tomorrow

Vans Authentic Slim Hawaiian Print Sneakers, $31.99; at 6pm

Tribal Print Canvas Sneaker, $12.50; at Charlotte Russe

Study Footwear Cloud Drop Sneaker, $84; at Urban Outfitters

Vans Authentic Slim Sneaker in Pink Twill, $60; at Piperlime

Givenchy Printed Satin and Leather Sneakers, $475; at Net-a-Porter

Tiger Printed Sneakers, $79.90; at Zara

Lylas Cutout Sneaker, $50; at Nasty Gal

Superga 2790 Viper Foxing, $100; at Superga

K9 by Rocket Dog Fruit Print Sneakers, $30; at JC Penney

Kate Spade Kick for Keds, $75; at Nordstrom

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Blow Dry Bars And More: Top 7 Niche Salons For Great Hair, Fast

Blow Dry Bars And More: Top 7 Niche Salons For Great Hair, Fast
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share