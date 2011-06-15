Summer 2011 Jewelry Trend: Get Roped In!

An innovative way to add color and texture to any outfit, this new trend of jewelry takes a much needed break from the chunky, beaded jewelry. This mixture of materials begs the question, “do I want to take off my necklace and rope in that cute sailor in the water?” This summers gorgeous bevy of rope and metal accessories combines organic elements like raffia, pearls and stones with futuristic pops of neon, saturated jewel tones, and the elusive perfect neutral.

Stocking up on neons for spring and summer and richer tones for fall and winter, these accessories will hands down be the most talked about must-have in your jewelry arsenal year round. Our favorite vampire’s girlfriend, Anna Paquin rocked the trend in a spread for Marie Claire Magazine and Dr. Grey (Ellen Pompeo) rocked it on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards!

These pieces can get a little loud, so make sure the rest of your outfit isnt screaming in everyones ear. The best approach is to wear these accessories with clothes that aren’t heavily patterned as to distract from the piece. If your rope and metal accessory is neon, show it off with a neutral colored top to emphasize that pop of color!

If you want your outfit to be more of a statement piece, trycolor-blocking to tie in the whole outfit. For a bit of a surfer/boho-prep look, layer them onfriendship-bracelet style, or wear them on their own with sleek basics for a more polished/artsy vibe.

The best part about this trend is that the majority of pieces include the kind of ropes and chains you may find in ahardware store! Come on now, who doesnt love a good accessory made from unconventional objects?