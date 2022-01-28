Suki Waterhouse Just Shaded Bradley Cooper For Breaking Her ‘Heart’ When She Was 23 & He Was 40

Subtle but effect. Suki Waterhouse shaded Bradley Cooper after their breakup almost seven years ago. Waterhouse and Cooper dated from 2013 to 2015 when she was 23 and he was 40.

A source told E! News in May 2015 that the two broke up because Cooper wanted to start a family, while Waterhouse wasn’t ready yet. “They remain friends but they both want different things right now, the insider said. “Suki isn’t ready.” “She loves Bradley and he loves her but she’s so young and wants to concentrate on her acting career before becoming a mom.”

According to Waterhouse, however, the split may not have been amicable as it seemed. In a since-deleted TikTok video on January 26, 2022, Waterhouse shaded Cooper for how he ended their relationship.“Can’t believe I let someone who looks like me with this filter break my heart,” Waterhouse captioned a TikTok video of her with a beard filter. Waterhouse confirmed that the TikTok was about Cooper when she thumbed up a comment that read “Bradley Cooper besties.”

In the background of the TikTok was also Waterhouse’s new song, “Melrose Meltdown,” a heartbreak ballad that fans think is about Cooper. “In the car to Malibu / I’ll be crying on your milk-white sheets / Hoping one day we’ll marry / In a house you’ll build around me / I guess I believe / I believe in old fashioned things / Imagining us/ But the longer I stay / I can see what’s happening,” she sings.

In an interview with Elle U.K. in 2013, Waterhouse revealed why she and Cooper wanted to keep their relationship private.“I don’t talk about my boyfriend because it’s boring,” she said. “At least, that’s what I decided to tell you when you asked. I do think whatever I say will sound weird. But the truth is, if I start talking about him, I probably won’t be able to stop. And I don’t really want to talk about him, you know?”

After his split from Waterhouse, Cooper went on to date model Irina Shayk. The two welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lea, in 2017. They split in 2019. Waterhouse, for her part, has been dating Robert Pattinson since 2018. A source told OK! Magazine in 2018 that Cooper contacted Pattinson after rumors that he was dating his ex. “Bradley felt that Suki put a lot of pressure on him to help her make Hollywood connections [when they were together],” the insider said. The source claimed that Cooper worried Waterhouse “could be using Rob to boost her career.” The source continued, “Bradley felt [that] letting Rob know about the experience was the right thing to do…While Suki puts out a boho hippie vibe. Bradley let Rob know she can be a shark.”