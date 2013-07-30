You Won’t Believe How Many Suitcases Paris Hilton Packed For Her Trip To Ibiza

How many suitcases did super-rich heiress and mogul Paris Hilton pack for her upcoming trip to Ibiza, the infamous party island off the coast of Spain? Apparently 20. No, we aren’t making this up, Hilton snapped a pic (which you can see below) and Instagrammed it so her over 1.2 million followers could see.

Let’s assume she’s going for a week-long vacation (which is actually a pretty conservative estimate considering her jet-setting ways). That would mean that she needs almost three bags for every day of her trip. The other thing to take into account—the amount Hilton likely spent on checked baggage fees. United for instance charges $50 for the second checked bag, and $100 for each additional bag for flights from the US to Europe. That means if Hilton was flying United she would have wracked up a bill of $1,850 just for checking her luggage. Still, we know this would be a drop in the bucket for Hilton considering she is worth at least $100 million and counting. It must be nice.



Share your thoughts in the comments below! Is 20 bags overpacking or just right?

MORE:

Paris Hilton’s Net Worth: How Rich Is She Really?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Spend Over $1 Million On Beds For L.A. Home

Paris Hilton’s 21st Birthday Spanned Five Days and Five Time Zones

