Cast of Upcoming ‘Suicide Squad’ Includes Jared Leto, Will Smith, Cara Delevingne, More

If you thought the cast of “The Avengers” was a star-studded extravaganza, wait ’til you get a load of the next big comic book-inspired flick, “Suicide Squad.”

The DC franchise centers on a team of super-villains who are tasked with what may well be a suicide mission—all for a chance at redemption from the government. Here’s how the epic casting breaks down, according to Variety: Jared Leto will play The Joker, Will Smith will play Deadshot, Cara Delevingne will play Enchantress, Tom Hardy will play Rick Flag, Margot Robbie will play Harley Quinn, and Jai Courtney will play Boomerang. That’s a lot of attractive people in one movie, people.

The casting is an especially big coup for model Cara Delevingne, who’s been racking up quite a few acting credits since her debut in 2012’s “Anna Karenina.”

Shooting for the movie is slated to start next April, so keep your eyes on these stars’ Instagrams for some star-studded behind-the-scenes shots!