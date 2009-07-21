Sui Gets Lowe

Not only is Anna Sui planning on taking over the Target demographic with her upcoming line based on Gossip Girl characters, but with the teaser ad she released today starring cult model fave Daisy Lowe, she might win over the New York scenester crowd as well.

Having modeled for diverse brands such as Agent Provocateur and Urban Outfitters, she has also graced the runways for Karl, Charlotte Ronson, and Vivienne Westwood. Lowe also has major style cred going for her, being able to call Gwen Stefani her stepmom.

Anna Sui released one photo from her Fall 09 campaign, showcasing Daisy in an obviously Anna brocade dress and sexy silk stockings. She’s definitely beautiful…but her ghostly pallor is a little reminiscent of Devon Sawa’s Casper character, no? Where’s Christina Ricci when you need her?