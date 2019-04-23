Ditch Your Morning Latte and Try These Coffee-Infused, Caffeinated Gummy Bears Instead

Scroll To See More Images

Trust me, I would never tell you to give up your morning cup of coffee, but candy company Sugarfina and LA-based Alfred Coffee just joined together to create a new (and delicious) way to get a quick caffeine buzz—and it’s way cuter than any iced latte. Sugarfina and Alfred Coffee’s new coffee gummy bears are the perfect excuse to eat candy first thing in the morning (or afternoon…or evening, TBH). Whenever you’re hankering for a little pick-me-up, you can grab a handful of these caffeinated cold brew gummy bears instead of a latte. (You could also do both, if you’re really feeling like you need some extra energy.)

These cold brew gummy bears contain 60mg of caffeine per serving. That’s equivalent to one shot of espresso! Seriously, these gummy bears could replace your 2 PM latte, and you’d still get the jolt you need to finish the day strong. And, these treats are available in three different flavors, so it’s basically like getting a custom drink order—only in the form of gummy bears. First, there’s the classic Cold Brew Bears for those who like to keep it simple and efficient. Sugarfina and Alfred Coffee also created Bourbon Cold Brew Bears for the folks who want a little nip of something in their coffee. Plus, there’s also Iced Vanilla Latte Bears (which would be my pick) infused with vanilla bean and almond milk. I feel more energized already.

All the cold brew gummy bears are brewed with Alfred’s signature blend coffee—and anyone in LA will tell you that’s a really good thing. Each flavor comes available in a coffee “bean” bag (How cute!) or in 3.5oz mini cold brew cups (also very cute!). And, if you still want a little somethin’ somethin’ to drink, the Sugarfina x Alfred Coffee collection also has a cute tumbler with Alfred’s signature phrase “But First, Coffee” plastered on it—along with some cute illustrated gummy bears. You can get all the flavors and the tumbler on both Sugarfina’s and Alfred’s websites—and in select retail stores. So stock up, because I have a feeling these are going to be wildly popular. Honestly, this is the collab I didn’t know I needed.

1. Bourbon Cold Brew Bears Coffee Bag, $14 at Sugarfina

The socially acceptable way to add a little nip to your morning joe.

2. Cold Brew Bears—3 Mini Coffee Cup Bundle, $21 at Sugarfina

Honestly, I would buy these just for the cute aesthetic. (They also come in a six-pack!)

3. Iced Vanilla Latte Bears Coffee Bag, $14 at Sugarfina

I feel seen by these gummy bears.

4. Cold Brew Bears Coffee Bag, $14 at Sugarfina

I’ve never ordered a cold brew before, but I still want these gummies.

5. But First, Coffee Tumbler, $25 at Sugarfina

If you do decide to grab an actual iced coffee, you can use this cute reusable tumbler.

