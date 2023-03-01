Suga Tickets Are Selling Out—Here’s How to See the BTS’ Member’s 1st Solo Tour Before It’s Too Late

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been an ARMY from the start, you may be wondering where to buy Suga tickets to the Agust D Tour and how to see your bias before his shows sell out.

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, is a music producer, rapper and one of seven members of the K-pop boy group, BTS. (The other members include RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.) BTS debuted in 2013 with their first single, “No More Dream,” from their debut mini album 2 Cool 4 Skool. Since then, the group has released nine studio albums—2014’s Dark & Wild and Wake Up; 2016’s Youth and Wings; 2018’s Face Yourself and Love Yourself: Tear; 2020’s Map of the Soul: 7 and Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey; and 2020’s Be. They’ve also been nominated for three Grammy Awards and collaborated with artists like Halsey, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion and Steve Aoki.

Suga, for his part, released his first solo mixtape, Agust D, in 2016. He released his second solo mixtape, D-2, in 2020. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2021, Suga opened up about what inspires his lyrics. “I’m comfortable now and feeling good, but those sorts of negative emotions come and go. So it’s almost like cold weather. It may come back in a cycle over a year, year and a half,” he said. “But when I hear people say that when they listen to my music, and feel comfort and are consoled by those lyrics that express these emotions, that makes me feel very good. It’s very encouraging. I think, for anybody, these emotions are not something that need to be hidden. They need to be discussed and expressed. Whatever emotions that I may be feeling, I’m always ready to express them now, as I was before.

He also told Rolling Stone about how his songwriting process is different when he writes for himself and BTS versus other artists. “The process is really different for every song. Sometimes it may be a word that pops up and I build on that word, or someone could make a request for a certain way they would like a song to be developed,” he said. “Oftentimes, we decide on a theme and then we sort of freely work from the larger overarching theme that we may have. But generally, when I work on a song, I create the beat first and then the melody and the rap and then finally the lyrics. That’s generally how I build them.”

In February 2023, Suga announced his first solo tour, the Agust D Tour, which will run from April 2023 to June 2023 and will span the United States, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan. So how can ARMYs get Suga tickets to the Agust D Tour? Read on where to buy Suga tickets to the Agust D Tour even after they sell out.

Where to buy Suga tickets

Where can ARMYs buy Suga tickets to the Agust D Tour? Suga tickets to the Agust D Tour went on sale in March 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While Suga tickets are almost sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Suga tickets so you don’t miss the Agust D Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Suga Tour“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Agust D Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Suga“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Agust D Tour!

Suga Tickets $100+ Buy Now

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Suga “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Agust D Tour!

What are Suga’s Agust D Tour dates?

What are Suga’s Agust D Tour dates? The United States leg of Suga’s Agust D Tour starts on April 26, 2023, at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, and ends on May 17, 2023, at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. The Asian leg of Suga’s Agust D tour starts on May 26, 2023, at Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia, and ends on June 24, 2023, at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.See Suga’s full Agust D Tour dates below.

April 26, 2023 – Belmont Park, New York @ UBS Arena

April 27, 2023 – Belmont Park, New York @ UBS Arena

April 29, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center

May 3, 2023 – Rosemont, Illinois @ Allstate Arena

May 5, 2023 – Rosemont, Illinois @ Allstate Arena

May 6, 2023 – Rosemont, Illinois @ Allstate Arena

May 10, 2023 – Los Angeles, California @ Kia Forum

May 11, 2023 – Los Angeles, California @ Kia Forum

May 14, 2023 – Los Angeles, California @ Kia Forum

May 16, 2023 – Oakland, California @ Oakland Arena

May 17, 2023 – Oakland, California @ Oakland Arena

May 26, 2023 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

May 27, 2023 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

May 28, 2023 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

June 10, 2023 – Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena

June 11, 2023 – Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena

June 17, 2023 – Kallang, Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

June 18, 2023 – Kallang, Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

June 24, 2023 – Seoul, South Korea @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium

What is Suga’s Agust D Tour set list?

What is Suga’s Agust D Tour set list? Suga’s Agust D Tour set list won’t be confirmed until the first date of his tour. However, it’s expected that most of the set list will include songs from his two solo mixtapes: 2016’s Agust D and 2020’s D-2. See the full track lists for Agust D and D-2 below.

Agust D

“Intro : DT sugA” (Featuring DJ Friz) “Agust D” “give it to me” “skit” “724148” (치리사일사팔) “140503 at dawn” (140503 새벽에) “The Last” (마지막) “Tony Montana” (Featuring Yankie) “Interlude : Dream, Reality” “so far away” (Featuring Suran)

D-2

“Moonlight” (저 달; Jeo dal [lit. “This Moon”]) “Daechwita” (대취타; [lit. “A Big Blow”]) “What Do You Think?” (어떻게 생각해; Eotteoke saenggakae) “Strange” (Featuring RM) (이상하지 않은가; Isanghaji aneunga [lit. “Isn’t It Strange”]) “28” (Featuring Niihwa) 점점 어른이 되나봐; Jeomjeom eoreuni doenabwa [lit. I Must be Growing Up]) “Burn It” (Featuring Max) “People” (사람; Saram) “Honsool” (혼술; [lit. “Drinking Alone”]) “Interlude: Set Me Free” “Dear My Friend” (Featuring Kim Jong-wan) (어땠을까; Eottaesseulkka [lit. What Would’ve It Been Like])

In an interview with Weverse magazine in 2022, Suga opened up about how being a producer for both his own music and BTS’ inspired him as a solo artist. “I think that, when I release an album as Agust D, that’s a solo work with solo promotions, and I feel like I should use the same system that regular groups do when they’re promoting and have a lead single and a B-side. I was thinking a lot recently that maybe I should shoot two music videos: one just there for the visuals, while the other is more focused on the listening experience. Ah, what should I do? I’m working hard on a follow-up to D-2,” he said.

He also told the magazine about how he’s grown as both a producer and rapper for BTS since the K-pop group’s debut in 2013. “Fortunately. Lately I’ve been thinking about how I don’t know what kind of music I should do when I get older, and that maybe I should try a few different styles now,” he said. “I think this is both a blessing and a curse, but I think that, while I’m able to work in various genres, I’m not sure any of them are that deep. That’s why I try to use many different styles and when I’m promoting my own material, I put in a lot of things I like, like surprises and twists. These days I started to want to do things again, too. And that brings me both worry and excitement.”

When asked what he wants ARMYs to feel when listening to his music, Suga told Weverse Magazine, “I used to place a lot of importance on music—especially when I was young—but now I’m trying hard not to place too much meaning on it. It’s just the times we live in, for one thing, because at some point we became a generation for whom music is simply background music.”

He continued, “I’m not saying that’s a bad thing. It’s a natural progression, and anyway, I thought there’s a difference between when a musician knows why they’re doing music or not. Here’s what I think: People who listen to my music—I mean, to a certain extent, I think being a fan of something is a must in life. You could be a fan of a person or a sport—whatever it’s about, I think being a fan is important because it makes life fun. Like feeling excited for the NBA playoffs as soon as you open your eyes in the morning. Some people are going to be excited for the day my music comes out and for me to perform. There aren’t a lot of things to be excited for in life. But for anyone who likes my music, I hope they’re excited for it—excited for when it comes out, excited for when I promote and excited for when I go on tour. I hope they’re excited for everything so I can give their life meaning each and every day.”

Suga tickets to the Agust D Tour are available on StubHub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.