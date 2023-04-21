BTS Suga’s Net Worth Makes Him One Of The Best Producers In K-Pop—What He Earns

He’s got a big house, big cars and big rings. Suga’s net worth definitely lives up to the hype. BTS’ main rapper and producer just released his first full-length solo album and sold out his solo world tour within minutes.

Bangtan Sonyeondan, better known as BTS, debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment with their first song “No More Dream.” Since then the Bangtan Boys’ seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—have become some of the most recognizable names in not only K-pop, but in music history. The Bangtan Boys have collaborated with Halsey, Steve Aoki and Nicki Minaj, and have performed at the Grammys, the American Music Awards and other award shows. In August 2020, BTS earned their first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with their single, “Dynamite,” the band’s first song fully recorded in English.

During their 2022 Festa video celebrating the anniversary of their debut, the band announced that they would be taking a break. The boy band would not be breaking up, but instead, they would be focusing on their solo projects. Several members released their hit projects after the announcement such as J-Hope’s album Jack in the Box and Jin’s solo single “The Astronaut.” In October 2022, Big Hit announced that the oldest member of the group Jin would be enlisting in the Korean military (which is mandatory for able-bodied Korean men under the age of 30), with the rest of the members joining later. The company also noted that the band is “looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

What is Suga’s net worth?

What is Suga’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Suga’s net worth is about $20 million. A majority comes from performance earnings with BTS, and another portion comes from endorsements and investments. He is currently 14 on the list of K-Pop idols with the highest net worth according to Seoul Space.

According to the net worth site, the K-Pop group earned $170 million in touring revenue in 2019 for their Love Yourself World Tour, which is a record for any musical group. Though the group didn’t tour in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they offered virtual online concerts to their fanbase (known as ARMY) such as Map of the Soul O:NE and Permission to Dance on Stage Online. Once restrictions were lifted, the boys returned to the stage with Permission to Dance on Stage performances in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Seoul. All those concerts sold out in a heartbeat, and the Los Angeles show sold out on Ticketmaster during the presale rounds before the general public sale. Suga is also embarking on his own solo world tour, the first for a solo member of BTS. The tour sold out within minutes during pre-sale and didn’t have a general sale.

BTS is also brand ambassadors for a plethora of brands such as Mcdonald’s, Samsonite, Seoul Tourism, Louis Vuitton, Formula E, Puma, FILA, Coway, LG, Hyundai, Samsung and Lemon-a and even more! The Korea Times reported that the band is paid between 3 billion won ($2.69 million) and 5 billion won ($4.48 million) per endorsement.

Let’s not forget the impact of BTS’ music on their earnings! According to Billboard, the band was responsible 1/3 of all U.S. K-Pop sales & streams in 2021. Their latest album BE sat on top of the Billboard Charts for weeks, and it was their fifth album that reached number one, with 242,000 album-equivalent units, including 177,000 sales. It also hit number one on South Korea’s Gaon Album Chart with over 2.2 million copies sold in its first week. It almost became the highest opening week sales figures in the chart’s history, but their previous album Map of the Soul: 7 still takes the record.

In September 2020, Big Hit Entertainment went public on the South Korean stock exchange. Big Hit and HYBE founder and BTS’ producer Bang Si-Hyuk offered the boys 478,695 common shares of the company. At the time of the opening, Big Hit’s share was priced at $235 (270,000 South Korean Won). According to Rolling Stone, it took to a market cap of $7.6 Billion and BTS themselves earned $108 million in shares, or $15.4 million per group member.

As for charity, Suga has a lot of hometown pride for Daegu, where he was born and raised. To celebrate his birthday, he donated 100 million Won (about $75,000) to Hope Bridge Disaster and Korean Save The Children for several causes like COVID-19 relief and cancer treatments.

Born Min Yoongi, Suga also performs under his alter ego Agust D. He’s released 2 mixtapes under the pseudonym, Agust D and D-Day. His first full-length album D-Day was released on April 21, 2023. Suga also has done collaborations with artists like Halsey, Psy, Juice WRLD, Lee So-ra, MAX, and IU.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, he talked about the days where he was stuck in the studio during his early days in BTS. “I have no regrets about the work in the studio. Those days and that time has allowed me to have the kind of opportunities that I have now and today. So there’s no regret. But I do sometimes think, “Why did I have to spend so much time in the studio?” [laughs] Why couldn’t I have gone faster. I had that head-to-the-grindstone effort. Why couldn’t I have rested a little more or refreshed myself a little bit more? I do think about that.”

As one of the producers of the wildly popular group, he also reflected on his work ethic which made him work harder with every release. “I’m one of those people who think that not only do people change, but people must change. But I do think it’s so important to maintain that hunger. But from the days when we were actually hungry, we set routines for ourselves, and they stay with you, even if you change as a person. I think we are still able to draw upon the things that we talked about when we were still hungry, so we can maintain that work ethic and stay hungry, even if we change and develop as people. Now, instead of hungry, I think we’re more hangry! Angry and hungry.”

