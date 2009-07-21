StyleCaster
Sufjan Stevens to Release The BQE on CD and DVD

Janice
by

Sufjan Stevens has announced he will release a CD and DVD package of his orchestra “The BQE.” This musical salute to the Brooklyn-Queens expressway will include The BQE musical CD, video footage, and a booklet with stills and a “stereoscopic 3-D Viewmaster reel,” whatever the hell that is.

If you really love high-traffic inter-borough highways, you might be interested in the deluxe edition which includes the above, a double-vinyl edition and 40-page comic book.

The BQE package will be available on October 20th.

Below is the trailer for The BQE which on film is a lot like Fantasia but without centaurs.

THE BQE- A Film By Sufjan Stevens from Asthmatic Kitty on Vimeo.

