Where to Buy the Perfect Pair of Suede Over-the-Knee Boots

Where to Buy the Perfect Pair of Suede Over-the-Knee Boots

Where to Buy the Perfect Pair of Suede Over-the-Knee Boots
Photo: Getty Images

The sleek silhouette of suede over-the-knee boots has been everywhere this fall, and for winter, it shows no signs of disappearing. While thigh-high leather can be, well, a lot, suede, nubuck, and their vegan cousins have a softer look that should assuage any anxieties about veering into S&M territory. Worn over your favorite pair of tights, they let you forgo pants even when it’s frosty outside, and over a pair of skinny jeans, they’re a chic way to get an extra layer of insulation.

If you’re concerned about fit, look for stretch suede, adjustable ties which let you cinch the tops of the boots (à la Stuart Weitzman’s celeb-fave Tieland style), or custom calf widths, like those offered by British brand Ted & Muffy. For wider calves, plus-size brands such as Lane Bryant and Eloquii have affordable options in faux suede to accomodate all sizes.

Now, there are some caveats to wearing suede in the winter—it’s not the most hardy of materials in the elements, so if you live in a snowy region, you probably want to avoid wearing them when it gets wet. No matter what your climate, make sure to protect your new boots before stepping out in them so they survive more than just one season. (Not sure how? Here’s a handy guide.)

Below, shop 19 pairs of suede over-the-knee boots—flat, block-heel, and stiletto—for every budget.

1 of 19

Flat Over-the-Knee Boots, $79.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

The Tieland Boot, $798; at Stuart Weitzman

Photo: Stuart Weitzman

Halston Over-the-Knee Boots (various calf widths available), $520; at Ted & Muffy

Photo: Ted & Muffy

Barneys New York Faux-Suede Over-the-Knee Boots, $250 (was $595); at Barneys Warehouse

Photo: Barneys Warehouse

FarylRobin Emare Over-the-Knee Boots, $228; at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie

Aquazzura London Suede Over-the-Knee Boots, $1,200; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Dolce Vita Neely Over-the-Knee Boots, $200; at Bloomingdale’s

Photo: Bloomingdale’s

Lydia Over-the-Knee Boots, $102.95 (was $198); at Dr. Scholl’s

Photo: Dr. Scholl’s

Understated Leather x Matisse Bolo Western Over-the-Knee Boots, $390; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Over-the-Knee Faux Suede Boots (wide-calf), $149.90; at Eloquii

Photo: Eloquii

Abby Knee Boots, $845; at Frances Valentine

Photo: Frances Valentine

Franco Sarto Hespiria, $224.95; at Shoes.com

Photo: Shoes.com

Suede Over-the-Knee Boots, $348; at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew

Lorde Over-the-Knee Suede Boots, $795; at L.K. Bennett

Photo: L.K. Bennett

Flat Over-the-Knee Boots, $79.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Coconuts by Matisse Muse Boots, $90 (was $150); at Matisse

Photo: Matisse

Sam Edelman Kent Boot, $133.90; at Zappos

Ashby Over the Knee Boots, $365 (Orig. $725); at Rag & Bone

Photo: Rag & Bone New York

Black Lace-Up Over-the-Knee Boots, $150; at River Island

Photo: River Island

