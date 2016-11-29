Where to Buy the Perfect Pair of Suede Over-the-Knee Boots

The sleek silhouette of suede over-the-knee boots has been everywhere this fall, and for winter, it shows no signs of disappearing. While thigh-high leather can be, well, a lot, suede, nubuck, and their vegan cousins have a softer look that should assuage any anxieties about veering into S&M territory. Worn over your favorite pair of tights, they let you forgo pants even when it’s frosty outside, and over a pair of skinny jeans, they’re a chic way to get an extra layer of insulation.

If you’re concerned about fit, look for stretch suede, adjustable ties which let you cinch the tops of the boots (à la Stuart Weitzman’s celeb-fave Tieland style), or custom calf widths, like those offered by British brand Ted & Muffy. For wider calves, plus-size brands such as Lane Bryant and Eloquii have affordable options in faux suede to accomodate all sizes.

Now, there are some caveats to wearing suede in the winter—it’s not the most hardy of materials in the elements, so if you live in a snowy region, you probably want to avoid wearing them when it gets wet. No matter what your climate, make sure to protect your new boots before stepping out in them so they survive more than just one season. (Not sure how? Here’s a handy guide.)

Below, shop 19 pairs of suede over-the-knee boots—flat, block-heel, and stiletto—for every budget.