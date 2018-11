What: A 100% leather suede ankle bootie with a wide heel and a pointy toe

Why: These so look like a designer shoe, and they’ll add a sleek touch to just about any cold-weather look. The sharp angle that forms between the wide heel and the pointed toe is also a nice touch.

How: We love the idea of wearing these with a pair of dark skinnies or black jeans, with a chic sweatshirt, and a leather moto jacket.

Wide Heel Angle Boot, $89; at Zara