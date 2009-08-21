Suddenly We’re Talking about J.C. Penney

J.C. Penney had been getting a lot of press lately, whether they like it or not.

It all started with Cintra Wilson‘s, ahem, less than flattering portrait of the new Herald Square J.C. Penney in the NY Times.

Here are a few of the things that no one would want to hear about their store. Ever:

Why would this dowdy Middle American entity waddle into Midtown in its big old shorts and flip-flops without even bothering to update its ancient Helvetica Light logo, which for anyone who grew up with the company is encrusted with decades of boring, even traumatically parental, associations?

J. C. Penney has always trafficked in knockoffs that aren’t quite up to Canal Street’s illegal standards.

AND herein lies the genius of J. C. Penney: It has made a point of providing clothing for people of all sizes…To this end, it has the most obese mannequins I have ever seen…It’s like a headless wax museum devoted entirely to the cast of “Roseanne.”

Now WWD also reports “five J.C. Penney stores in three states have been robbed of jewelry and other merchandise worth millions since June by brazen burglars who broke in through the roofs.”

Trying to imagine the quantity of merchandise one would have to amass to reach millions of dollars at J.C. Penny is like trying to imagine the mathematical sublime.

At least they have their I Heart Ronson line to look forward to. We got to preview the collection at the I Heart Ronson event last night and it looks pretty cute.