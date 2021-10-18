The Highest-Paid ‘Succession’ Actor Is Exactly Who You’d Expect—See the Cast Salaries Here

Scroll To See More Images

The Roys are one of the richest families on television, which begs the question: How does the Succession cast salary compare to their characters on the HBO drama?

For those who aren’t familiar with the series, Succession, which premiered in June 2018, follows the moneyed Roy family, who own a global entertainment and media conglomerate known as Waystar RoyCo. When Succession begins, the future of their company is up in the air after family patriarch and aging founder, Logan Roy, experiences some health issues that leave shareholders questioning his fitness to lead. His four adult children—Kendall, Roman, Shiv and Connor—waste no time when it comes to sharing their opinions on who should helm the company in their father’s place. Some of the Roy siblings will do just about anything to poach on their father’s empire (and, of course, Logan isn’t all too happy about this). The result? A series full of greed, backstabbing and some very dark laughs.

The satirical drama, which landed four Emmy Awards in 2020, is available to stream on HBO Max. The streamer renewed Succession in August 2019 following the massive success of its second season. “We are elated that Succession and its exploration of wealth, power and family has resonated so powerfully with audiences,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Drama Programming, in a statement at the time. “We cannot wait to see how the complex characters that Jesse Armstrong has created continue to navigate this captivating, ruthless world of the uber-rich. In today’s world where the intersection of politics and media is increasingly prevalent, Succession presents an especially piercing look behind the curtain of this elite, influential, and cutthroat community.”

So, how what does the Succession cast salary look like in comparison to the Roys? For everything we know about Succession‘s cast salaries, just keep on reading below.

Brian Cox (Logan Roy)

Salary: $4 million per season

Net Worth: $15 million

Scottish actor Brian Cox plays patriarch and Waystar RoyCo founder, Logan Roy, on Succession. The actor has won he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series and was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for the role.

Not unlike his character, Cox is reportedly the highest-paid member of the Succession family as of 2021. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Cox negotiated an impressive $400,000 to $500,000 per episode salary for season 3 of the HBO series. With nine episodes in the third season, this puts his total salary anywhere between $3.6 million to $4.5 million for the season.

Reflecting on the success of Succession, Cox revealed that he knew there was something “special” about the series the very moment that series creator Jesse Armstrong approached him with the opportunity. “I just knew that it had something very special about it, particularly in this time and dealing with the level of dysfunctionality we are witnessing all around us, particularly in our leadership in this country and certainly our leadership in the United Kingdom,” the UK-based star said in an interview with IndieWire. “So it’s this great kind of zeitgeist that was happening. And of course, there’s a very strong satirical element to it, but it’s not just that. It’s Shakespearean and it’s ambitious. So in a way, I was very surprised that this show was coming along, and I also knew that it was a potential winner. ”

Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy)

Salary: $3.1 million per season

Net Worth: $4 million

Succession’s Jeremy Strong is best known for his role as the family black sheep, Kendall Roy. In 2020, the actor took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role on the show. It should come as no surprise, then, that he’s bringing home an impressive salary from the series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Strong is estimated to earn anywhere between $300,000 to $350,000 per episode on season 3 of Succession. Given his award-winning success, it’s probably safe to assume his earnings reflect the higher end of the scale—meaning his salary could be anywhere up to $3,150,000 in 2021.

This is a massive bump from his salary for Succession season 1 and season 2, for which he reportedly earned $100,000 per episode. At 10 episodes each, his total yearly salary would have been around $1 million per season at the time.

Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy)

Salary: $2.7 million per season

Net Worth: $5 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kieran Culkin is worth an estimated $5 million. His salary on Succession makes up a large portion of his earnings, as he reportedly makes around $2.7 to $3 million as of season 3. This breaks down to more than $300,000 per episode, according to a 2020 report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Alan Ruck (Connor Roy)

Salary: $2.7 million per season

Net Worth: $10 million

Alan Ruck stars as Connor, the eldest of the Roy siblings of Succession. The actor, who is perhaps best known for his role as Cameron Frye in the ’80s classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, is worth an estimated $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His salary on Succession, meanwhile, is said to be between $2.7 to $3 million for season 3 of the series. Per episode, this amounts to an estimated $300,000 to $350,000.

Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy)

Salary: $2.7 million per season

Net Worth: $4 million

In 2018, Sarah Snook began starring in the role of Siobhan “Shiv” Roy on HBO’s Succession. For this role, Snook was nominated for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. According to sources who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in 2020, the actress receives a per-episode paycheck between $300,000 to $350,000 during season 3 of the series. At nine episodes total, this adds up to a salary roughly between $2.7 to $3 million.

Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans)

Salary: $2.7 million per season

Net Worth: $3 million

Matthew Macfadyen stars in the supportive role of Tom Wambsgans on HBO’s Succession. His character is husband to Sarah Snook’s Shiv Roy, and in 2020, he received a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Macfadyen reportedly earns around $2.7 to $3 million per year from Succession based on an estimated salary of $300,000 to $350,000 per episode as of season 3.

Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg)

Salary: $2.7 million per season

Net Worth: $3 million

Fan-favorite Succession character Gregory Hirsch (or “Cousin Greg”) is played by actor Nicholas Braun. The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor joined the main cast of the series in 2018, earning around $100,000 per episode—or $1 million per season—during the first and second seasons of the series. By season 3, Braun got a salary bump in season 3 after being nominated for an Emmy in 2020. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this puts his earnings at an estimated $300,000 to $350,000 per episode, or $2.7 to $3 million salary in season 3.

Succession is available to stream on HBO Max.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.