Subway Crushin’ and it Feels So Good

Do you ever have one of those mornings when the commute is just too overwhelming? Today was that day for me — overstimulated, in a rush and rained on, I was desperately in need of a pick-me-up and a cup of coffee.



After waiting 10 minutes for my train, I finally found a car that wasn’t so crowded that I could actually wedge my entire body beyond the danger of the sliding doors. Just a few stops later and the immense sea of bodies cleared. I lifted my head and there he was — my subway crush. Just a cute guy who I see like clockwork every day, shooting me a brief smile before parting ways. Evidently this is quite commonplace and one of the very few things that can make the hideous mass transit crawl almost bearable.

But what if you want to take your subway crush above ground and into real life? Thankfully the subterranean lovers over at Subway Crush have got you covered.

While you might feel awkward and under an unknown time crunch approaching someone on the subway (who knows what stop they’re getting off at or who they might be meeting up with once they clear the turnstiles) perhaps you could catch this potential love by searching for them online via Subway Crush? The site operates as anOKCupid meets Craigslist and features a message board where you may post photos or musings in order to find yourcommuter crush. Open to New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco or London residents, it just one more way to share your mass transit love.