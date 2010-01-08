Subversive Designer Justin Giunta Hired by Tory Burch

We’re in love with the jewelry of Justin Giunta, the mastermind behind Subversive Jewelry, who has worked in several different mediums including fashion, painting, and industrial designs. His unique hand-crafted, vintage-inspired take on jewels has earned him the CFDA’s Swarovski Award for Accessories Design in 2009 and Ecco Domani’s first-ever award for accessories design in 2008.

Boosting previous short-term collaborations with Chris Benz, Trovata, and Target it was no surprise when Tory Burch announced that she is bringing in Giunta as her new design director of jewelry. His unique style will be incorporated into Burch’s already fabulous designs and we can’t wait to see the outcome of what is sure to be the first of many fabulous jewelry collections for the brand.

Here are our takes on how to get that distinctive Subversive look for less (with one actual Subversive piece thrown in–we couldn’t help ourselves):

Subversive

Since we all covet a piece of our very own from Giunta’s Subversive line, here’s an exquisite necklace from his Sunken Treasure collection, made with a gradient scale of vintage chain and gold bead accents. Available at SubversiveJewelry.com for $552. Still a little pricey? Keep your eyes peeled for his new lower-priced line, Deviated by Justin Giunta, that will range from $85-$500!

Urban Outfitters



This necklace and bracelet will give you that chunky vintage feel that you’re looking for with price tags that won’t break the bank. Get the Rhinestone Statement Necklace, $38, and the Bleachblack Rhinestone Bracelet, $28, at UrbanOutfitters.com.

Anthropologie



Anthropologie provides us with several vintage-inspired pieces that fit the ticket. Perfect for any occasion, our two favorites are the Aflush Necklace, $198, and the Million Strand Bib Necklace, $58.

Topshop



These metal necklaces are spot-on. The Knot Scrunchie Collar Necklace, $75, and the Chains Necklace, $120, at Topshop.com.

La Garonne



Deck out your wrist with this hot-to-trot fine gold knotted bracelet. It fits the trend and would satisfy any craving when trying to get that Subversive look for less. Arielle Pinto Jagged Bracelet, $209, at LaGarconne.com.

Net-A-Porter



Since we just can’t help ourselves, we had to take a look at what Net-A-Porter has to offer, and since they never fail to delight, we were able to unearth this treasure. The Lee Angel glass pearl-embellished necklace, $140, not only fits the price, it is also perfectly suited for the aesthetic we are so desperately searching for.

Shopbop



This fabulous piece is definitely not for the faint hearted. Its tangled asymmetrical gunmetal and silver chain with leather rosettes and an oversized safety pin screams statement piece. Rock out any outfit with this Erickson Beamon for Alice + Olivia Rose Chain Necklace, $395, at Shopbop.com.

Forever 21



These fun accessories are great for a girls night out. You’ll be sure to come nowhere close to breaking the bank with the Satin Chain Necklace, $14.80, and the Snake Chain Braided Necklace, $19.80. When it comes to fun jewelry, Forever 21 always gets it right!

H&M



Another go-to spot for fashionistas everywhere, H&M has a dazzling collection of baubles that are near perfect for the look we’re coveting now. Try out this Gold Multi Chain Necklace, available for purchase in stores.

Barneys CO OP



Last but not least, is the Fallon Christian Choker, $215, and the Fallon Berlin Necklace, $230. These tangled, chunky necklaces boast faux white pearls, multicolored and twisted rhinestone chains, sterling silver coins and a lobster claw clasp. Perfect to complete any look that calls for Subversive style!

