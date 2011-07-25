Substance & Style: News You Should Know

A tragic but sadly not shocking loss. As we celebrate her contribution to music one wonders what we can learn from Amy Winehouse’s untimely death?

[Via CNN]

After recently being called a liar and prostitute by the media, the Strauss-Kahn accuser comes forward with her story of the alleged assault. Who do you believe?

[Via Jezebel]

Long beach surf guru, Daniel Bobis, went missing off the coast of Sumatra, Indonesia. Helicopter search is needed. Help Daniel and his family get the support of the government in Jakarta by petitioning the embassy.

[Via New York Post]

When tradegy strikes, heros emerge! One islander helps over a dozen children escape gunfire during masacre in Norway.

[Via CNN]

Hooray for love! Hundreds of same-sex couples came out to exercise their much deserved right to marry on the first official day of legalization.

[Via New York Times]