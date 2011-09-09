Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 9.9.11

Get your man, girl!Elisabetta Canalis is showing George Clooney EXACTLY what he is missing in abrand-new anti-fur ad campaign for PETA.

[Via US Weekly]

Everyone and I mean EVERYONE has their minds on 9/11. Be sure to take the time to remember one of the most tragic days in our nation’s history and celebrate the resilience of our citizens.

[Via NY Post]

Lydia Hearst has confirmed she DID legitimately marry a very handsome man (reportedly named Miles) at theImitation of Christ 2012 Spring show yesterday. Our very own Susie G witnessed the blessed event!

[ViaRacked]

Known anti-Semite, Mel Gibson, will make a film about theancient Jewish warrior Judah Maccabbee?! Give it up, Gibson!

[Via Gawker]

Sorry, to be the bearer of bad news but stocks closed out their worst day in more than three weeks—down 300 points as of today.

[ViaNY Post]