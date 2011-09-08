Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 9.8.11

The Armani Group unveiled the first picture of their Armani Jeans campaign featuring the brand’s newest global face — superstar Rihanna as a blond! It’s MUCH better than the red from the Vita Coco ads!

[Via The Insider]

Forget the Birkin—Victoria Beckham, ever the trend-setter, debuted THE accessory of the season—babies! The37-year-old designer stepped out Thursday with her adorable 8-week-old daughterHarper Seven. Hello Zoe? Where’s Skyler??!

[Via US Weekly]

Win-Obama! Finally.A federal appeals court tossed out Virginia’s lawsuit against the sweeping health care reform effort championed by President Barack Obama, in aunanimous decision yesterday. Look out for the Supreme Court review in coming months.

[Via CNN]

According to a tabloid report, Nicole Richie and Jessica Simpson are at war on the set oftheir upcoming reality show Fashion Star but Richie claims it’s not true. She told Ryan Seacrest Thursday on his radio show,On Air With Ryan Seacrest, “I’ll tell you right now that that couldn’t be further from the truth.I actually love and adore Jessica.” Damn…was kind of hoping it was true.

[ViaPeople]

It’s not over yet. Katia, Maria and Nate—the names not of hot model newcomers but atrio of Atlantic storms — one sputtering, one poised to strengthen and the other veering from land might be coming our way. Say it ain’t so!

[Via CNN]