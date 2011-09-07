Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 9.7.11

Just when you forgot she existed—Monica Lewinsky is back! Since her handbag line never took off, she is reportedly considering opening her very own PR firm. Well she does “know” everyone in politics…

[Via Gawker]

Obama is expected to unveil his proposal for a $300 billion strategy that will strengthen the shaky economy and stimulate new job growth. How, you ask? The plan is to be paid for partly by closing corporate loopholes and raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans in the future. That is, if he can get it past Congress.

[Via CNN]

How many of these shows can they do? Lifetime is employing the Project Runway formula hoping for a hit with newbie Project Accessory. The show will feature model Molly Sims to host and designers judge Kenneth Cole and InStyle editor Ariel Foxman.

[Via Racked]

OMG, LC is selling her MTV house. The reality star has put her 3,000 sq. ft. home, where the hit MTV series The Hills was filmed, on the market for $2.25 million, according to realtor.com.

[Via People]

A New York judge has rejected a $62.5 million settlement that calls for HSBC Holdings PLC to pay to resolve a lawsuit brought by a hedge fund that lost money in Bernard Madoff’s fraud.

[Via NYPost]