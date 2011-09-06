Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 9.6.11

Miranda Kerr will bare her baby mama bikinibody for the October edition of Elle magazine. How do these women accomplish these post baby weight results? I want the truth—I can handle it, Jack.

[Via People]

Eddie Murphy to host the Oscars. I would die if he did it as “Donkey” from Shrek but that’s probably not going to happen.

[Via CNN]

Moviefone has named Mila Kunis the Sexiest Woman of the Summer—just beating out Olivia Wilde by a 10% margin. Word is Mila feels she can now retire after the seasonal hottie nod and Olivia has already attempted suicide after the loss. NOT.

[Via Moviefone]

Manager of aRastafarian temple in Los Angeles and lifelong proponent for thelegalization of marijuana,Robert Edward Forcion, Jr.is being denied the right to legally change his name to”NJweedman.com.” Not sure what to say here…

[Via Gawker]

Are you waiting with bated breath for Gossip Girl? Get your sneak preview here.

[Via Entertainment Weekly]