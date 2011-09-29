Substance & Style: News You Should Know on 9.29.11

Who is Hollywood’s highest paid actress? Forbes has released its annual list of the highest-paid actresses on television with Tina Fey at the top, with a whopping $13 million last year.

[Via Forbes]

Yesterday Obama told Hispanic journalists that he would be willing to change the country’s tough line on Cuba “when we start seeing a serious intention on the part of the Cuban government to provide liberty for its people” — to which former Cuban leader Fidel Castro lashed out at the U.S. President and referred to him as “stupid.” There are no words.

[Via CNN]

Paris Hilton, the American heiress turned tabloid fodder and now designer, finally found a place where she is still “HOT.” And all she had to do was go all the way to Mumbai. Hilton drew crowds during a visit her to launch her line of handbags and accessories.

[Via WWD]

Study hard, kids! Seton Hall University will dramatically restructure its tuition for next year, slashing costs by more than 60 percent for all incoming students who have achieved a set of academic standards in high school. But The Wall Street Journal expressed concerns that the plan could accelerate a national trend: a shift in the focus of financial aid toward merit-based scholarships rather than awards based on need.

[Via NY Post]

Twitter knows when you’re happy, sad or drunk. Scott Golder and colleagues collected 500 million tweets from 2.4 million users in early 2010. Using the data, they did some research that showed the collective mood swings of Twitter users. The study results are pretty obvious: We are most miserable on Mondays and Tuesdays, and happiest on the weekends and drunkest at 2AM on Sunday morning.

[Via Gawker]