Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 9.28.11

Roman Polanski finallyapologizes to the woman he sexually assaulted when she was a 13-year-old girl. TheOscar-winning directorpleaded guilty to unlawful intercourse as part of a plea deal in 1978, but fled the US before being sentenced. He nowspeaks candidly in”Roman Polanski: A Film Memoir,” byLaurent Bouzereau saying,”She is a double victim: my victim and a victim of the press.”Is this too little too late?

Band of Horses guitaristTyler Ramsey confirmed that the band would be recording their fourth full-length album once a stretch of touring ends this fall (no title or release date were discussed). “It’s full on for the next record,” he said. “We’re really trying to get it solidified and get it done.” I can hardly wait!

The deadliest U.S. outbreak of a food-borne illness since 1998, has already taken the lives of thirteen people and as of Monday morning, hadgrown to 18 states, 72 illnesses and 13 deaths, according to the CDC.The deaths were caused by victimsconsuming bacteria-tainted cantaloupe traced back to Rocky Ford cantaloupes grown at Jensen Farms’ fields in Granada, Colorado. Thank God it’s technically out of season.

Nicole Richie claims breast-feeding was the reason she got a boob job.Richie flaunted her fuller physique while vacationing with friends in Mexico September 24. After comparing bikini photos from this year to last—it would certainly appear some enhancements have been made. Whatever makes you happy, girl!

Celebrities aren’t the only ones that come up with ridiculous baby names. Baby name blog, Appellation‘sName of the Daytoday is Florida. They are actually recommending that parents name their child after the “The Sunshine State.” Sometimes I wonder if bad baby naming shouldn’t be considered a form of child abuse!

