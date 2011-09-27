Substance and Style: News You Should Know on 9.27.11

Charming Shoppes Inc.’sLane Bryant division,the nation’s leading women’s specialty plus-size apparel retailer,definitely got our attention with its use of five topless plus-size models to promote its new T3 — Tighter Tummy Technology. And now they claim they can tame that tummy with an exclusive,built-in mesh control panel made of a unique nylon and spandex blend that flattens the tummy and slenderizes the silhouette. You go girls!

[ViaWWD]

Patti Stanger is actually admitting she was wrong! The star of Bravo’s “The Millionaire Matchmaker,” issued an apology for saying gay men have difficulty staying monogamous while taking a call onBravo show “Watch What Happens Live,” which aired Sunday.

[ViaCNN]

Fourth-yearnursing student,Aionga Pereira, 35, got some first-hand experience this morning when a neighbor suddenly went into labor.Crystal Cardona, 24, gave birth in aNissan sedan parked in Prospect Heights around 10 a.m. with the assistance of Pereira.I’m always so shocked when these things happen. Aren’t you in labor for hours? Go to the hospital.

[ViaNY Post]

Rihanna was kicked off a farm?The owner of the Irish farm where Rihanna was set to film her “We Found Love” video changed his mind once he caught a look at the scantily clad pop star. He put an end to the filming but has no hard feelings saying,” ‘I had my conversation with Rihanna and I hope she understands where I’m coming from. We shook hands.” Seems Rihanna wasn’t bothered at all either—the only thing that seemed to concern her according to her Twitter was beingdescribed as fat in the images from the video.

[ViaHIGHSNOBETTE]

Kate, theDuchess of Cambridge,shops atTopshop. And you should too.

[ViaPeople]